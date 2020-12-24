Robert Saleh Sizes up Josh Rosen

What do the 49ers really think of their newest quarterback, Josh Rosen?

We don't know yet. Head coach Kyle Shanahan hasn't spoken to the media since the 49ers signed Rosen off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad. But we do know Rosen was available all season, but the 49ers didn't sign him until both Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens got hurt and Josh Johnson went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. For all we know, the 49ers could cut Rosen next week when Johnson is activated.

On Wednesday, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh gave his scouting report of Rosen, who beat the 49ers twice in 2018, although he didn't play particularly well. He merely beat C.J. Beathard.

Here's what a reporter asked Saleh about Rosen:

Q: Going back a couple of years, you prepared for QB Josh Rosen and he wasn't the most efficient in either of those games, but he did win. As a defensive coordinator, what were the things that you really had to be mindful of when you were going against him?

Saleh: “Josh, obviously, he's got a first-round talent arm. So, anytime you've got somebody with the arm talent that someone like Josh has, he's always going to be dangerous in terms of being able to get hot and get in rhythm and get the ball where it needs to go. So yes, we had success. Unfortunately for the first game we played him, I thought we did really well. The second game, same thing. It was just that two-minute drive he got hot, and then it was over. That's just one of those things when you've got a talent like him, when they get confident and they get hot in combination with the arm talent that they have, it's always a worry, I guess.”

Not much of an endorsement.