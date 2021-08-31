Breaking Down the 2021 49ers 53-Man Roster

The 49ers just announced their final cuts as well as their 53-man roster for 2021.

Here are the final cuts:

1. Tight end Jordan Matthews

2. Wide receiver Travis Benjamin

3. Wide receiver Nsimba Webster

4. Cornerback Alexander Myres

5. Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

6. Center Jake Brendel

7. Tight end MyCole Pruitt

8. Fullback Josh Hokit

9. Wide receiver River Cracraft

10. Defensive lineman Darrion Daniels

11. Guard Senio Kelemete

12. Linebacker Elijah Sullivan

13. Running back Wayne Gallman

14. Linebacker Justin Hilliard

15. Defensive end Eddy Yarbrough

16. Cornerback Dontae Johnson

17. Defensive end Alex Barrett

18. Offensive lineman Alfredo Guttierez

19. Offensive tackle Corbin Kaufusi

20. Safety Jared Mayden

21. Offensive lineman Colton McKivitz

22. Offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley

23. Quarterback Nate Sudfeld

Here is the 53-man roster:

Quarterback (2): Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance

The 49ers were smart to keep only two quarterbacks, because Nate Sudfeld is not NFL caliber. He can sign with the practice squad and run the scout team in practice.

Running back (4): Raheem Mostert, Trey Sermon, JaMycal Hasty, Elijah Mitchell.

Cutting Wayne Gallman looks like a obvious mistake. He's an NFL caliber running back who most likely will get signed by another team. And the 49ers got rid of him to keep players at other positions who probably wouldn't have made other rosters. We'll see if the 49ers can sign Gallman to the practice squad. The good news is Jeff Wilson Jr. should return midseason.

Fullback (1): Kyle Juszczyk

Best fullback in the league.

Wide receiver (6): Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Trent Sherfield, Mohamed Sanu, Jalen Hurd, Jauan Jennings.

The 49ers kept Hurd because they spent a third-round pick on him, they've waited two years for him to get healthy and he's finally healthy. He hasn't actually earned anything, and he might not stay healthy for long, if history is any indicator. Hurd, Sanu and Jennings are replaceable.

Tight end (3): George Kittle, Ross Dwelley, Charlie Woerner

Woerner is replaceable. The 49ers should have kept Gallman over him.

Offensive tackle (4): Trent Williams, Mike McGlinchey, Jaylon Moore, Tom Compton

Compton is another replaceable player. In fact, he's the worst player on the roster. Heaven forbid he ever has to play in a real game.

Guard (3): Laken Tomlinson, Daniel Brunskill, Aaron Banks

Cutting Colton McKivitz was the right move, because he's terrible. The 49ers drafted him in Round 5 last year. Compton can play guard if the 49ers are really desperate.

Center (1): Alex Mack

If Mack gets injured, Brunskill will take his place.

Defensive line (11): Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Samson Ebukam, Dee Ford, D.J. Jones, Kentavius Street, Zach Kerr, Arden Key, Kevin Givens, Maurice Hurst.

The 49ers kept an extra defensive lineman this season because they have 11 good ones. Smart decision.

Linebackers (5): Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Marcell Harris, Azeez Al-Shaair, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

The 49ers traded undrafted free agent Jonas Griffith this morning to make space for Marcell Harris. They should have kept Griffith.

Cornerback (6): Jason Verrett, Emmanuel Moseley, K'Waun Williams, Deommodore Lenoir, Ambry Thomas, Davontae Harris.

Never heard of Harris. Legitimately didn't know he was on this team. Remarkable. He's another guy who's worse than Gallman.

Safety (4): Jimmie Ward, Jaquiski Tartt, Talanoa Hufanga, Tavon Wilson

Released Jared Mayden so they could keep veteran Tavon Wilson, which seems like a mistake. Mayden has potential to improve and Wilson doesn't. Hopefully for the 49ers, they can sign Mayden to their practice squad.

Specialists (3): Robbie Gould, Mitch Wishnowsky, Taybor Pepper

No surprises here.