49ers Announce 2021 Schedule

The 49ers just announced their full schedule for 2021. Here it is:

PRESEASON

Week 1: Home against the Kansas City Chiefs. Date and time TBD.

Week 2: Away against the Los Angeles Chargers. Date and time TBD.

Week 3: Home against the Las Vegas Raiders. Date and time TBD.

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Away against the Detroit Lions. Sunday, September 12, 10:00 a.m. on FOX. Projection: Win.

Week 2: Away against the Philadelphia Eagles. Sunday, September 19, 10:00 a.m. on FOX. Projection: Win.

Week 3: Home against the Green Bay Packers. Sunday, September 26, 5:20 p.m. on NBC. Projection: Loss.

Week 4: Home against the Seattle Seahawks. Sunday, October 3, 1:05 p.m. on NBC. Projection: Win.

Week 5: Away against the Arizona Cardinals. Sunday, October 10, 1:25 p.m. on FOX. Projection: Loss.

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Home against the Indianapolis Colts. Sunday, October 24, 5:20 p.m. on NBC. Projection: Loss.

Week 8: Away against the Chicago Bears. Sunday, October 31, 10:00 a.m. on FOX. Projection: Win.

Week 9: Home against the Arizona Cardinals. Sunday, November 7, 1:25 p.m. on FOX. Projection: Win.

Week 10: Home against the Los Angeles Rams. Monday, November 15, 5:15 p.m. on ESPN. Projection: Win.

Week 11: Away against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sunday, November 21, 10:00 a.m. on FOX. Projection: Win.

Week 12: Home against the Minnesota Vikings. Sunday, November 28, 1:25 p.m. on FOX. Projection: Win.

Week 13: Away against the Seattle Seahawks. Sunday, December 5, 5:20 p.m. on NBC. Projection: Loss.

Week 14: Away against the Cincinnati Bengals. Sunday, December 12, 10:00 a.m. on CBS. Projection: Win.

Week 15: Home against the Atlanta Falcons. Sunday, December 19, 1:05 p.m. on CBS. Projection: Win.

Week 16: Away against the Tennessee Titans. Thursday, December 23, 5:20 p.m on NFLN. Projection: Loss.

Week 17: Home against the Houston Texans. Sunday, January 2, 1:05 p.m. on CBS. Projection: Win.

Week 18: Away against the Los Angeles Rams. Sunday, January 9, 1:25 p.m. on FOX. Projection: Loss.