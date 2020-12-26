GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +
Search

49ers @ Cardinals: Live Updates and Analysis

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 16 "road game" against the Arizona Cardinals.
Author:
Publish date:

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 16 "road game" against the Arizona Cardinals. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from my living room.

11:45 Keys to the game for the 49ers:

1. Turn the ball over less than four times.

2. Keep the quarterback healthy for all four quarters.

3. Allow fewer than five sacks.

4. Don't let C.J. Beathard lose the game.

5. Don't let Mike McGlinchey lose the game.

6. Play George Kittle as little as possible so he doesn't suffer an injury in a meaningless game.

7. Run the ball at least 40 times. Give the ball to Tevin freaking Coleman if necessary.

8. Pass the ball as infrequently as possible.

9. Make sure Kyle Shanahan texts Grant if he has any questions.

12:00 Here are the 49ers inactives:

Javon Kinlaw

Richard Sherman

Dion Jordan

Kevin Givens

Jimmie Ward

Deebo Samuel

Matt Cole

12:01 Kinlaw's missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday with a knee injury. Don't know if it's the same knee that was flagged as potentially arthritic at the NFL Scouting Combine. If it is, that's bad news. Kinlaw has 1.5 sacks and four QB hits this season.

12:02 I would be shocked if Sherman played another snap in a 49ers uniform. He needs to focus on finding a new team to sign him in a few months, but will he find that team? If I were a general manager, I wouldn't sign Sherman. His career is toast.

USATSI_13262336_168390361_lowres
News

49ers @ Cardinals: Live Updates and Analysis

My Post - 2020-12-26T112033.640
News

NFC West Week 16 Preview

EOS53485
News

Josh Rosen Could Turn out to be the 49ers' Best Christmas Present

My Post - 2020-12-25T113759.626
News

The Christmas Presents the 49ers Deserve

USATSI_15071655
News

Why George Kittle HAS to Play Despite Injury Concerns

USATSI_15341175_168390361_lowres
News

5 Players to Watch in the 49ers' Week 16 Matchup with Arizona

My Post - 2020-12-24T134407.671
News

5 Burning Questions for Week 16

My Post - 2020-12-24T134655.011
News

George Kittle Will Play Against the Cardinals

USATSI_15032416_168390361_lowres
News

Can the 49ers Contain Kyler Murray the Second Time Around?