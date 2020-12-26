49ers @ Cardinals: Live Updates and Analysis

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 16 "road game" against the Arizona Cardinals.

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 16 "road game" against the Arizona Cardinals. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from my living room.

11:45 Keys to the game for the 49ers:

1. Turn the ball over less than four times.

2. Keep the quarterback healthy for all four quarters.

3. Allow fewer than five sacks.

4. Don't let C.J. Beathard lose the game.

5. Don't let Mike McGlinchey lose the game.

6. Play George Kittle as little as possible so he doesn't suffer an injury in a meaningless game.

7. Run the ball at least 40 times. Give the ball to Tevin freaking Coleman if necessary.

8. Pass the ball as infrequently as possible.

9. Make sure Kyle Shanahan texts Grant if he has any questions.

12:00 Here are the 49ers inactives:

Javon Kinlaw

Richard Sherman

Dion Jordan

Kevin Givens

Jimmie Ward

Deebo Samuel

Matt Cole

12:01 Kinlaw's missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday with a knee injury. Don't know if it's the same knee that was flagged as potentially arthritic at the NFL Scouting Combine. If it is, that's bad news. Kinlaw has 1.5 sacks and four QB hits this season.

12:02 I would be shocked if Sherman played another snap in a 49ers uniform. He needs to focus on finding a new team to sign him in a few months, but will he find that team? If I were a general manager, I wouldn't sign Sherman. His career is toast.