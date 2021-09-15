September 15, 2021
49ers Claim RB Trent Cannon Off Waivers

The 49ers just added a fourth running back to their roster.

After placing starter Raheem Mostert on season-ending Injured Reserve, the 49ers claimed former Baltimore Ravens running back Trenton Cannon off Waivers Wednesday afternoon. 

Cannon, 27, was the New York Jets' sixth-round pick in 2018. In four seasons in the NFL, Cannon has now played for four teams and rushed just 50 times, and he's averaging a measly 3 yards per carry. And during the Ravens season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, Cannon rushed two times for just five yards. And then the Ravens waived him.

Cannon is a small running back -- 185 pounds. And he ran a 4.4 40-yard dash in 2018. So perhaps his speed will make him a good fit in the 49ers outside zone running scheme. Mostert certainly is a fast runner who hadn't had success before he played for the 49ers. What's more, Cannon has caught 20 passes in his career and gained 160 receiving yards -- a respectable 8 yards per catch.

Ideally, Cannon never will play a down for the 49ers. Because they have rookie Elijah Mitchell, who's the new starter, second-year running back JaMycal Hasty, who's the third-down back, plus Trey Sermon, who was the 49ers' third-round pick. They made him a healthy scratch Week 1, but he almost certainly will suit up Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Plus, midway through the season, Jeff Wilson Jr. should return from a torn meniscus, and then the 49ers most likely will release Cannon. So get to know him while he's here.

