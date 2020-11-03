SI.com
49ers Cut Dante Pettis

Grant Cohn

Apparently I run the 49ers.

On Sunday, after Dante Pettis got himself knocked out of the 49ers humiliating 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks by tiptoeing upfield during a kick return and getting splattered on the turf, I tweeted that the 49ers should just release Pettis.

Now, they have, according to the Athletic.

The 49ers released Pettis Tuesday afternoon just after Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media. Pettis had requested a trade and the 49ers were unable to find a trade partner, for obvious reasons. Pettis is a bust who seems afraid of contact, and doesn’t seem to particularly like playing football.

In retrospect, it was predictable that the 49ers would release Pettis this week. When I tweeted that they should release him, Fred Warner’s dad liked my tweet. Bad sign. And now the trade deadline has passed, so there’s no chance to trading Pettis. The 49ers had to cut him. See ya, Dante..

I respect the 49ers for admitting their mistake and moving on, but they should have released him sooner. They held onto him so long because they traded up for Pettis in Round 2 of the 2018 draft. He played well at times as a rookie, but got injured and seemed to shy away from contact more and more as his career progressed. Now his career might be over. Who needs a wide receiver who protects himself and plays half speed?

Good luck, Dante. If you can’t find a team, you’re welcome to join All49ers as a junior correspondent.

