49ers Day 2 NFL Draft Live Blog

This is the San Francisco 49ers live blog for Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Grant Cohn will update this frequently with information and analysis from his war room. To check out the Sports Illustrated draft tracker, click here.

3:00 Here's what Kyle Shanahan said Thursday when asked if Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo will compete for the starting job: "Jimmy's situation is if he isn't here on Sunday, I would be disappointed because Jimmy is a quarterback who's played one year and took us to a Super Bowl and played at a very high level. He's had some unfortunate injuries, but I believe in Jimmy as a person and he's shown what he can do on tape.

"Now, we made this move, so it's obvious what I hope and what I believe in with this guy coming in, but it would be a very tough situation if Jimmy's not on our team. I want Jimmy to be here and I want this kid to be brought along. I want to see how he does and if it turns into a competition, it turns into a competition. I'd be excited about that if he showed he was ready for it and stuff, but we know where Jimmy's at. He hasn't played football in a year. He hasn't been to an OTA. I'd love to get him out here.

"It'd be very hard for me to picture a situation Jimmy's not here on Sunday, because that would be, I think, very stressful for us because Jimmy is a very good player and I think we can win with him. So, we'll play that by year, but I expect Jimmy to be here and I'd be surprised if he wasn't."