49ers Draft Live Blog: Round 1

This is the San Francisco 49ers live blog for the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Grant Cohn will update this frequently with information and analysis from his war room.

5:10 Mark Schlereth report's Aaron Rodgers to the Broncos is "close to a done deal," although it still could fall through. Makes sense the Packers would send Rodgers to the AFC.

4:15 Don't rule out the possibility that the 49ers will trade the pick Nos. 3 and 43 to the Green Bay Packers tonight for Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers reportedly is disgruntled and doesn't want to play in Green Bay anymore. He's from Northern California, and probably would be open to playing for the 49ers. And if they can get him, he's the best option. So if he want to call the plays, let him call the plays. If he wants to coach the team, let him coach the team. He's Aaron Freaking Rodgers.

4:10 After a month of non-stop speculation, we finally will learn who the 49ers will draft with the No. 3 pick. And as long as that player isn't Mac Jones, 49ers fans will be happy. If the 49ers take Jones, he instantly will become the most unpopular pick in franchise history. So I highly doubt they take him, even if Kyle Shanahan wants them to. I'm guessing the 49ers will draft North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, although there's a chance they'll draft Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, and a smaller chance that BYU quarterback Zach Wilson will make it past the Jets and the 49ers will take him. Any of those quarterbacks would make 49ers fans ecstatic.

