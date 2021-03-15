GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +SI.COM
49ers Interested in Signing Mitchell Trubisky

Frankly, I'm not surprised.
If the 49ers ever considered trading for Sam Darnold or Teddy Bridgewater, as they reportedly did, then they'd have to consider signing Trubisky.

Because Trubisky is better than those two. And cheaper, too.

And according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the 49ers just might sign Trubisky. Here's what Garafolo said Monday morning:

“In January, I put Trubisky with the 49ers because that Kyle Shanahan type offense could really suit what he does. I’d give myself a fighting chance right now for that to be correct. I do gather that he is on their list of quarterbacks they are considering.”

I completely understand why the 49ers would be interested in Trubisky. He's only 26. His career record is 29-21 despite playing for a terrible offensive team -- the Bears. His career quarterback rating is a respectable 87.2. And he's mobile. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry for his career. And he's a free agent. And he's presumably cheap compared to other free agent quarterbacks.

But if the 49ers sign Trubisky to back up Garoppolo, that would be a mistake. Because Trubisky probably would cost the 49ers at least $5 million. And paying that much for a backup when the starter makes $27 million would be way too much.

Plus, Trubisky is better than Garoppolo. Can do everything Garoppolo does plus more. Has a stronger arm and faster legs and no surgically-repaired knee.

If the 49ers sign Trubisky, they should sign him to replace Garoppolo. Which means the 49ers should trade or cut Garoppolo. And then they should draft a quarterback.

Because Trubisky isn't the answer. He's the placeholder.

Let's see what they do.

