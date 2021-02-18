49ers Mock Offseason: Part Deux

Recently I showed you how the 49ers can turn Nick Bosa into two top-five picks. Now let me show you how to turn George Kittle into two top 10 picks.

Recently I showed you how the 49ers can turn Nick Bosa into two top-five picks. Now let me show you how to turn George Kittle into two top 10 picks and completely reload the 49ers roster with young, premium, cheap talent:

Step 1: Trade George Kittle to the Miami Dolphins for pick No. 3. Kittle is a great player, but he's expensive, he gets injured and he misses games. The 49ers have to flip some of their injury-prone assets before they get hurt again and lose value, and trading Kittle for the third pick be tremendous value for a former fifth-round pick. And the Dolphins need a weapon for Tua Tagovailoa. Who better than Kittle?

Step 2: Trade the No. 3 pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for their first-, second- and two fifth-round picks (Nos. 6, 37, 133 and 139).

The Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts and now definitely are in the market for a replacement quarterback. And in this scenario, the Eagles will outbid the Carolina Panthers who want a quarterback, too. The 49ers now would have pick Nos. 4, 5 and 6 after trading Bosa to the Jets for the No. 2 pick, then trading down with the Falcons for the No. 4 pick and taking Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, and then trading with the Bengals to move from No. 12 to No. 5, and then taking Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Step 3: Draft Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the 6th pick.

He's the best cornerback in the draft and a future All Pro. Enough said.

Step 4: Trade the 49ers second-rounder, the Eagles second-rounder, the Eagles third-rounder, the Falcons third-rounder, and the Eagles two fifth-rounders to the Dallas Cowboys for the No. 10 pick.

That's two twos, two threes and two fifths for one pick. Dallas would have to consider that offer.

Step 5: Draft Northwestern Offensive Tackle Rashawn Slater with pick No. 10.

The 49ers turn Bosa and Kittle into the two best offensive tackles in the draft (Sewell and Slater) plus the best corner in the draft (Surtain II) and the Heisman Trophy Winner (Smith). Not too shabby.

Step 5: Let Trent Williams walk in free agency.

No need to write him a blank check if the 49ers have both Sewell and Slater.

Step 6: Trade Mike McGlinchey for a fifth-round pick.

Whatever.

Step 7: Trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the Bears or Patriots for the Carson Wentz package.

That's a third-round pick this year and a conditional second-round pick in 2022 that can become a first-rounder based on Garoppolo's playing time and results.

Step 8: Draft Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond in Round 3.

Let him compete with Josh Rosen, Nick Mullens and a veteran for the starting job. All three of them should be able to succeed alongside Sewell, Slater, Smith, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Raheem Mostert.