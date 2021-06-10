49ers Penalized for Practice Violations

What a disaster.

In addition to losing three players to long-term injuries and cancelling mandatory mini-camp this spring, the 49ers also lost a week of rookie mini-camp because they violated rules, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Good grief.

The clip Pelissero referred to most likely is the following video of rookie cornerback Deommodore Lenoir playing bump-and-run coverage and intercepting a pass during rookie mini-camp in May.

The NFL's collective bargaining agreement strictly prohibits live contact such as bump-and-run coverage during spring practices, because the players aren't yet in game shape, plus they're not wearing pads. In 2012, the NFL took away two OTAs from the Seahawks for a similar violation. The league clearly wants to keep players healthy, something the 49ers have had lots of trouble with every offseason since Kyle Shanahan became head coach in 2017.

The responsibility for this particular mistake first falls on the shoulders of Lenoir, who posted the clip to his Instagram before he took it down. He should have known the rules and he should have protected the organization.

But he's also just a rookie. The coaching staff should have emphasized the importance of not posting clips of players breaking rules.

Better yet, the coaching staff should have emphasized the importance of not breaking rules in the first place. I saw lots of contact and bump-and-run coverage during rookie mini-camp -- Lenoir wasn't the only offender. Shanahan should have stopped the action and taught the rookies the right way to practice in May.

Instead, Shanahan let the rookies do whatever they wanted, and then lost a valuable week of practice.

Not good.