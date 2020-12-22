49ers Sign Josh Rosen

Now the 49ers have two healthy quarterbacks: C.J. Beathard and Josh Rosen.

The 49ers signed Rosen Tuesday off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 49ers needed to sign Rosen, because Nick Mullens is out for the year with an elbow injury that could require Tommy John surgery, Jimmy Garoppolo is on Injured Reserve with a high-ankle sprain and Josh Johnson is on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

That means Rosen will backup Beathard Saturday when the 49ers play the Arizona Cardinals. Which is interesting, because Beathard and Rosen faced each other twice in 2018 when Rosen was the Cardinals quarterback, and Rosen beat Beathard both times.

Rosen is only 23-years old. He was the 10th pick in the 2018 draft, and he went to UCLA, where he threw for 9,340 yards and 59 touchdown passes in three seasons. When he left UCLA, scouts considered him the prototypical pro-style quarterback prospect.

But the league has changed the past few years, and teams want mobile quarterbacks now. And Rosen isn't mobile. He's a pocket passer, and not a particularly good one, it turns out. His career quarterback rating is just 63.5, and he has thrown 12 touchdown passes and 19 interceptions. And so he has played for three teams -- the Cardinals, the Dolphins and the Bucs.

Ideally for the 49ers, he wouldn't have to play for them. They signed him as insurance in case Beathard gets injured. But Beathard certainly might get injured. He's playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, an offensive line that already has gotten two quarterbacks injured this season.

Good luck, C.J.

And be ready, Josh.