San Francisco 49ers to Play Next Two Home Games in Arizona

Maybe we should call them the Arizona 49ers for the next weeks.

The 49ers will play their upcoming home games against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team in Arizona at the Cardinals' stadium in Glendale. The 49ers announced this on Monday. They're moving to Arizona temporarily because Santa Clara County won't allow the 49ers to play or practice at Levi's Stadium for the next three weeks.

Here's a statement from the 49ers:

“The San Francisco 49ers have come to an agreement with the National Football League and Arizona Cardinals which allows the 49ers to host their Weeks 13 and 14 home games against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

“The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games.

“Information regarding the 49ers future practice arrangements will be shared at the appropriate time.”

Head coach Kyle Shanahan will have a press conference Tuesday to explain how and where the 49ers will practice. We'll have more details then.

So now, the 49ers are homeless -- never ideal for a football team. As if the Niners needed more bad luck during a season in which they've had the worst luck of any team.

But the 49ers have rolled with the punches all season long, and they could continue to do so in Arizona. Because, for what it's worth, the 49ers record at Levi's Stadium this season is just 1-4, and they're 4-2 on the road.

Maybe an Arizona excursion is exactly what the 49ers need.