49ers vs. Vikings Week 12 Live Blog

This live blog will be updated frequently with information and analysis of the 49ers' Week 12 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 12 game against the Minnesota Vikings. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

The best 49ers news often breaks Sunday morning. Today was no exception.

11:50 The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the 49ers plan to start Trey Lance next season and trade Jimmy Garoppolo. Which means the plan is not to keep Garoppolo and start him for another season.

Rapoport: "49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan opened the door this week for Jimmy Garoppolo potentially coming back in 2022. Allow me to shut that door. Absent a Super Bowl run, which at this point still is theoretically possible, this is the 49ers' plan next season: Start Trey Lance, trade Jimmy Garoppolo. Not a surprise there -- they've been pretty upfront about that. What Garoppolo is doing now is increasing the value of picks the 49ers get in a trade involving him and making it more likely that a place he wants to go would want to take him."

This is a fascinating report, because Rapoport acknowledged that Shanahan himself opened the door to the possibility of Garoppolo returning next year. Which makes me think Rapoport's source isn't Shanahan -- it probably is someone in the front office. Maybe it's Jed York or Paraag Marathe or John Lynch. Whoever it is, it seems there might be a disagreement about the plan for 2022. Because if Shanahan doesn't think Lance is ready now, how will Shanahan determine if Lance is ready next year before he sees him in OTAs and training camp?

And how much is Garoppolo really worth in a trade? He's extremely expensive, and he'll be a free agent in 2023, so why would a team send the 49ers a high draft pick for the right to pay him big bucks for one year? Seems to me the most the 49ers will get for him is a late third rounder.

Stay tuned. This story seems far from over.

11:57 Here are the 49ers' inactives:

DT Maurice Hurst

RB JaMycal Hasty

OL Colton McKivitz

DE Jordan Willis

Here are the Vikings' inactives:

QB Kellen Mond

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

CB Harrison Hand

LB Chazz Surratt

CB Camryn Bynum

G Wyatt Davis