Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    49ers vs. Vikings Week 12 Live Blog

    This live blog will be updated frequently with information and analysis of the 49ers' Week 12 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
    Author:

    SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 12 game against the Minnesota Vikings. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

    The best 49ers news often breaks Sunday morning. Today was no exception.

    11:50 The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the 49ers plan to start Trey Lance next season and trade Jimmy Garoppolo. Which means the plan is not to keep Garoppolo and start him for another season.

    Rapoport: "49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan opened the door this week for Jimmy Garoppolo potentially coming back in 2022. Allow me to shut that door. Absent a Super Bowl run, which at this point still is theoretically possible, this is the 49ers' plan next season: Start Trey Lance, trade Jimmy Garoppolo. Not a surprise there -- they've been pretty upfront about that. What Garoppolo is doing now is increasing the value of picks the 49ers get in a trade involving him and making it more likely that a place he wants to go would want to take him."

    This is a fascinating report, because Rapoport acknowledged that Shanahan himself opened the door to the possibility of Garoppolo returning next year. Which makes me think Rapoport's source isn't Shanahan -- it probably is someone in the front office. Maybe it's Jed York or Paraag Marathe or John Lynch. Whoever it is, it seems there might be a disagreement about the plan for 2022. Because if Shanahan doesn't think Lance is ready now, how will Shanahan determine if Lance is ready next year before he sees him in OTAs and training camp?

    And how much is Garoppolo really worth in a trade? He's extremely expensive, and he'll be a free agent in 2023, so why would a team send the 49ers a high draft pick for the right to pay him big bucks for one year? Seems to me the most the 49ers will get for him is a late third rounder.

    Stay tuned. This story seems far from over.

    11:57 Here are the 49ers' inactives:

    DT Maurice Hurst

    Read More

    RB JaMycal Hasty

    OL Colton McKivitz

    DE Jordan Willis

    Here are the Vikings' inactives:

    QB Kellen Mond 

    WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette 

    CB Harrison Hand 

    LB Chazz Surratt 

    CB Camryn Bynum 

    G Wyatt Davis

    My Post (72)
    News

    49ers vs. Vikings Week 12 Live Blog

    32 seconds ago
    My Post (70)
    News

    Week 12: Best and Worst Case Scenarios

    2 hours ago
    My Post (69)
    News

    5 Players to Watch in the 49ers' Wild Card-Altering Game vs Minnesota

    20 hours ago
    My Post (67)
    News

    Predicting the Outcome of the 49ers-Vikings Game

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_13897722
    News

    Why the 49ers are Going to Demolish the Vikings

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17207622
    News

    Why the 49ers are Super Bowl Contenders

    Nov 27, 2021
    My Post (28)
    News

    Why the 49ers Could Pivot to a Pass Heavy Attack Against the Vikings

    Nov 26, 2021
    My Post (54)
    News

    Why the 49ers Benched Jaylon Moore at Halftime Against the Jaguars

    Nov 26, 2021