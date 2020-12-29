San Francisco 49ers: Week 16 Studs and Duds

Analyzing the San Francisco 49ers' best and worst individual performances from Week 16.

Studs:

1) CJ Beathard

Beathard picked up his second win as a starting quarterback ever, leading the 49ers to a 20-12 victory over the Cardinals.

Along the way, Beathard did exactly what Nick Mullens couldn’t do over the last several weeks- take care of the football. It was the first game since Week 6 that the 49ers did not throw an interception.

Beathard was decisive with his decision-making, while even making the correct decision to run the football himself on multiple zone-read plays.

He finished the day completing 13 of 22 passes, for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Beathard also contributed on the ground picking up 18 yards on three carries, with a long of 17 yards.

It wasn’t the prettiest of performances, but when the team lost their last two games by shooting themselves in the foot, you have to appreciate what Beathard did.

2) Jeff Wilson

Wilson has been a joy to watch this season. He hits the hole so hard and runs incredibly physically. That is the Wilson that was on display again Saturday. He finished the day with 22 carries for 183 yards on the ground and picked up 21 yards and a touchdown through the air.

As a restricted free agent, the 49ers will have an easier time bringing back Wilson next year, and it is a huge priority to do so.

Through his two starts on the season, Wilson has accumulated 324 total yards and four touchdowns, off a total of 42 touches.

This should make for a much bigger role in 2021.

3) Kyle Juszczyk

Juszczyk had another impactful performance as a run blocker, and each of his touches was extremely impactful.

There were only three of them, but they either moved the sticks or put six points on the board. Juszczyk caught two touchdowns inside the ten-yard line, moving his touchdown reception total up to four on the season. He also has picked up two on the ground.

With a career-high six total touchdowns on the season, Juszczyk is becoming the red-zone threat it always appeared he’d be.

He’s an absolute must to re-sign this offseason.

4) George Kittle

Kittle only played 28 total offensive snaps but had a huge impact on the win.

Right off the bat, he had a huge block on the team’s first play on offense. From then on out, he continued to be a force in the run game, per usual.

He caught four passes for 92 yards and ended the game as the leading receiver of either team.

Kittle looked extremely explosive, which indicates the decision to play him was certainly the right one.

Welcome back, George.

5) The run-blocking

It’d be criminal to rush for 227 yards, and not shout out the offensive line.

According to next-gen stats, the 49ers rushed for nearly 7.5 yards attempts going each direction.

For example, here are the totals from each of Wilson’s rush attempts:

Wide left: two attempts for 28 yards

Inside left: eight attempts for 63 yards

Inside right: five attempts for 60 yards

Outside right: seven attempts for 52 yards

6) The defensive line

A unit that was without Javon Kinlaw looked real, real good.

The defensive line was extremely active and did a much better job containing Kyler Murray than they did the first time around.

There were contributions from regulars like Arik Armstead, Kerry Hyder (had a sack), and DJ Jones (had a pressure and a sack), but also contributions from guys like Darrion Daniels and Alex Barrett, who have spent the majority of the season on the Practice Squad.

In particular, Barrett tattooed Kyler Murray on the final play of the game for the Cardinals, which helped seal the win.

The defensive line held Cardinals running backs to 2.3 yards per carry.

7) Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw

Warner and Greenlaw were all over the field against the Cardinals. Warner is on the verge of being named an All Pro, but at times Greenlaw looks like the better linebacker on the field.

That is not a shot Warner -- he’s fantastic. It simply is a huge compliment to Greenlaw. The burst he has been playing with over the past few weeks has been incredible to watch. Ball carriers are like bugs falling victim to a Venus flytrap whenever Greenlaw is around.

Greenlaw had seven tackles on Saturday, one for a loss.

Warner looked every bit the part of an All Pro linebacker. He had 14 tackles and made two of the more impactful plays of the game.

He forced a fumble on Dan Arnold utilizing the “Peanut punch,” and recovered it.

Later on, he broke up a pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins on a fourth and 2 in Cardinals territory. That pass breakup set up the 49ers with what would turn out to be the game-winning touchdown.

8) The Secondary

Ahkello Witherspoon, Jason Verrett, K’Waun Williams and Tarvarius Moore all played fantastic games.

Witherspoon gave up a long pass early on but recovered well. He impressed in coverage and as a tackler for the second straight week. His interception in the red zone with less than five minutes was the most important of a handful of incredible defensive plays.

Verrett was sound in coverage and as a tackler. Verrett’s most impressive play was breaking up a touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins, where Hopkins already had the ball secured in his “death-grip,” but Verrett was able to knock it away.

Williams was all over the field. This game was a reminder as to why he’s the best nickel corner in the league. He bothered Murray coming off the edge as a blitzer, forced multiple pressures, and picked up a sack.

He was tremendous in coverage and not allowing receivers to pick up additional yards. Williams is another must re-sign this offseason.

Moore has been inconsistent the last few weeks, but his performance against the Cardinals was one of his best this season. He had a hit on an incomplete pass in the end zone on Christian Kirk, which was reminiscent of the days of Donte Whiter and Dashon Goldson.

Moore finished as the 49ers' second-leading tackler (11), which comes as no surprise considering how well he made tackles flying up the field from his safety spot. I’d love to see Moore start in 2021.

The theme here is the secondary was fantastic in coverage and was more impressive with their tackling.

Oh, and they held Hopkins to eight catches for 48 yards. That’s a big deal.

9) Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh

Shanahan beat a division rival with Beathard under center. He called a fantastic game, and continuously fed the player who gave the team the best chance to win- Jeff Wilson Jr. Shanahan is now 7-1 against his "little brothers," Sean McVay and Kliff Kingsbury, over the last two seasons.

Saleh’s defense was wrecked by Murray and Hopkins in the second half the first time these two teams played in Week 1. He made such admirable adjustments this game and should be hired as a head coach instantly after the season because of his efforts.

Duds:

1) Robbie Gould

Gould had a very uncharacteristic performance. He missed three kicks -- two field goals, and an extra point. All of the kicks were relatively simple, for Gould’s standards.

Simply put, he almost cost the 49ers the game. Dud.

Decisions will be made on Gould’s 2021 team-option late this week.

2) Jerick McKinnon - the kick returner

McKinnon may be the worst kick returner in the league. He returned four kicks for 65 yards. Never returned a kick longer than 20 yards.

He was even stopped short of the 15-yard line on one occurrence.

Pretty pathetic.

