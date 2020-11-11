SI.com
All49ers
Trent Taylor Should Retire

Grant Cohn

Trent Taylor used to be a decent slot receiver.

This was back in 2017 when he was a rookie, before he'd had back surgery and foot surgery. Back then, he was a little Wes Welker. He could really get open and beat man-to-man coverage from the slot.

Now, he's just Tiny Trent. He can't get open. Can't beat man-to-man coverage. Can't do anything to help the 49ers, and he's had lots of opportunities, especially last Thursday night against the Packers:

EXHIBIT A: 15:00 Fourth Quarter. Second and 10 at GB 14.

Taylor lines up in the slot, and Kyle Shanahan calls a pass for him. Meaning Taylor is the primary receiver, the first read in the progression. And he's supposed to run a slant over the middle. Instead, he takes five stutter steps that get him nowhere. He looks like he's doing the mariachi. When he finally breaks to the inside, he doesn't fool the defensive back -- the defensive breaks with Taylor. So he's not open. Nick Mullens throws to him anyway and hits Taylor in the hands, and he still drops it. The 49ers can't call this play for Taylor anymore. And this is the only route he supposedly runs well.

EXHIBIT B: 2:00 Fourth Quarter. First and 10 at SF 38.

This time Taylor stutter steps into an out route and doesn't get open. Meanwhile, on the other side of the field, Richie James Jr. runs a beautiful slant, gets his defender to jump the wrong direction, creates five yards of separation, makes the catch and gains 11 yards. And to think Taylor has taken James' snaps for years. James is a far superior player, in the sense that he's good and Taylor isn't.

EXHIBIT C: 5:47 Fourth Quarter. Second and 10 at GB 44.

Taylor is now the slowest, least quick wide receiver on the 49ers. Not good. But there are other ways to make an impact on offense. Like blocking, for example. Taylor is a good blocker, right?

Well, no.

Here he almost tries to block outside linebacker Randy Ramsey but decides against it at the last moment. Then he runs downfield past Stanford Samuels to block Henry Black, who's further away from the ball carrier, Jerick McKinnon. So of course Samuels tackles him after a mere three-yard gain.

Taylor needs to retire and let someone else pursue his dream of an NFL career. Taylor had his chance. He's done.

Watch the full breakdown below.

