How OL Darian Kinnard can Make 49ers Rushing Attack Elite with 2nd Round Pick

Kentucky's prospect Darian Kinnard can help the San Francisco 49ers in more ways than one in April's draft.

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the league's best rushing attacks in 2021, as they finished in the top 10 in total yards and touchdowns. Led by starting left tackle Trent Williams, the Niners bullied their way to victory more often than not.

The team was good with a complex and compelling ground assault led by Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel, but it can be better moving forward. Despite leading in many rushing categories, one area where the team didn't lead was yards per attempt. Kyle Shanahan's offense ranked just 16th in the NFL in yards per attempt.

More specifically, when you look at the team's offensive front, there is much to be desired next to Trent Williams. However, one player in this draft can potentially take their run game to another level.

With the No. 61 pick in this April's draft, Darian Kinnard would bring a strong physical presence to the team's offensive front.

At 6-5 and weighing in at approximately 345 pounds, Kinnard can be the driving force of what elevates the Niners rushing attack to elite form in 2022. In addition, his competitive toughness is among the best out of all prospects this year.

With experience at both tackle and guard in 46 collegiate starts at the University of Kentucky, he also provides coveted versatility at the NFL level. Last week at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, he showcased his talents against Florida State's edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, who is expected to be a top 20 selection.

As you can see, he struggles at times with the top-end premier athletes due to oversetting his feet in anticipation of preparing for a speed rush. However, this is why many are projecting him to be a fantastic guard, as he will not have to deal with explosive edge rushers in pass protection as often.

Darian knows this is something he has to work on, and at the end of the day - he is a player who is committed to getting better and admitting his flaws.

All that being said, a chess piece along Kyle Shanahan's offensive front can be just as dangerous as Deebo Samuel, considering it will benefit him in the process.