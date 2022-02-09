Skip to main content
Player(s)
Darian Kinnard
Team(s)
San Francisco 49ers

How OL Darian Kinnard can Make 49ers Rushing Attack Elite with 2nd Round Pick

Kentucky's prospect Darian Kinnard can help the San Francisco 49ers in more ways than one in April's draft.

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the league's best rushing attacks in 2021, as they finished in the top 10 in total yards and touchdowns. Led by starting left tackle Trent Williams, the Niners bullied their way to victory more often than not. 

The team was good with a complex and compelling ground assault led by Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel, but it can be better moving forward. Despite leading in many rushing categories, one area where the team didn't lead was yards per attempt. Kyle Shanahan's offense ranked just 16th in the NFL in yards per attempt.

More specifically, when you look at the team's offensive front, there is much to be desired next to Trent Williams. However, one player in this draft can potentially take their run game to another level.

With the No. 61 pick in this April's draft, Darian Kinnard would bring a strong physical presence to the team's offensive front. 

Read More

At 6-5 and weighing in at approximately 345 pounds, Kinnard can be the driving force of what elevates the Niners rushing attack to elite form in 2022. In addition, his competitive toughness is among the best out of all prospects this year. 

With experience at both tackle and guard in 46 collegiate starts at the University of Kentucky, he also provides coveted versatility at the NFL level. Last week at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, he showcased his talents against Florida State's edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, who is expected to be a top 20 selection. 

As you can see, he struggles at times with the top-end premier athletes due to oversetting his feet in anticipation of preparing for a speed rush. However, this is why many are projecting him to be a fantastic guard, as he will not have to deal with explosive edge rushers in pass protection as often. 

Darian knows this is something he has to work on, and at the end of the day - he is a player who is committed to getting better and admitting his flaws. 

All that being said, a chess piece along Kyle Shanahan's offensive front can be just as dangerous as Deebo Samuel, considering it will benefit him in the process. 

My Post (22)
News

How OL Darian Kinnard can Make 49ers Rushing Attack Elite with 2nd Round Pick

55 seconds ago
USATSI_16873967
News

Which Coaches From the 49ers Could Follow Mike McDaniel to Miami?

18 hours ago
My Post (16)
News

The Final Grade For the 2021 49ers Defensive Linemen

20 hours ago
My Post (15)
News

The Final Grade For the 2021 49ers Linebackers

21 hours ago
Stephon Gilmore
News

Why the 49ers Should Pursue CB Stephon Gilmore in Free Agency

23 hours ago
My Post
News

49ers Draft Pursuit: Oklahoma Edge Rusher Nik Bonitto

Feb 8, 2022
My Post - 2022-02-07T151515.202
News

The Final Grade For the 2021 49ers Safeties

Feb 7, 2022
My Post - 2022-02-07T151147.501
News

The Final Grade For the 2021 49ers Cornerbacks

Feb 7, 2022