Which Draft Prospects Can Help the 49ers' Nick Bosa in 2022?

There are a few draft prospects that the San Francisco 49ers should be having their eyes on if they want to improve their pass rush.

The San Francisco 49ers possess one elite edge rusher -- Nick Bosa -- but they need more juice in the pass rush department. However, after a season-ending ACL injury in 2020 after just two games, Bosa came back in 2021 better than ever.

The former Ohio State standout amassed 15.5 sacks during the regular season and then poured four more during the Niners' playoff run. More importantly, Bosa generated the 4th most QB pressures amongst all NFL edge defenders with 75 while turning it up a notch down the stretch.

To put that in perspective, the two next-best edge defenders (Sam Ebukam and Arden Key) amassed only 70 pressures in 34 total games played compared to Bosa's 17.

With Key set to be an unrestricted free agent and the uncertainty of Dee Ford's injury progression, Demeco Ryans' defense could benefit from drafting the following pass rushers next month.

Arnold Ebiketie - Penn State Nittany Lions

When one talks about explosive pass rushers, Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie is at the forefront of the conversation in this draft class.

Ebikitie offers above-average arm length combined with exceptional athletic ability, which should make him an enticing prospect for most NFL organizations.

He took center stage most recently in the NFL Combine in both the broad and vertical jump drills - finishing top five in his position group at both while also impressing in numerous other on-the-field drills.

He's still a work in progress, considering he started playing football in 10th grade, and for someone that already looks up to Nick Bosa in pass rush techniques, the 49ers should pay close attention to him during the NFL Draft.

Myjai Sanders - Cincinnati Bearcats

The second player on this list has a far more refined pass-rushing repertoire than Arnold Ebiketie and, in fact, it is unsure where exactly his arsenal ends.

Combine that with an elite first-step, and it is challenging for even the best offensive tackles to contain him.

Most recently, at the NFL Combine, the 6-5 225 pounder met and conversed with San Francisco's coaching staff.

There appears to be a strong connection between the two sides already. For someone who can also consistently generate pressure at the quarterback, the die may already be cast if he is available with the 49ers' first pick.

Sam Williams - Ole Miss Rebels

Last but certainly not least on this list of prospects is a highly talented product from Ole Miss.

Sam Williams makes his presence felt with his near 10-inch hands on many reps.

He presents a unique blend of athletic ability and play strength that gives him a rare comparison to a current NFL player.

While Whitney Mercilus isn't a household name, in his prime, he complimented J.J. Watt's 96 sacks with 58 of his own from 2012-2020 in nine seasons in each other's company on the Houston Texans.

That complimentary role can elevate the 49ers' defense and alleviate some of the attention on Nick Bosa. A more explosive version of Whitney Mercilus in Sam Williams can be even better.