Why the Trey Lance Trade Makes More Sense Now Than Ever

Many questioned the San Francisco 49ers trade and acquisition of Trey Lance last season, why those naysayers should be near-silent now.

As many are having their interests peaked in the NFL Draft with the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana - there is something different this offseason.

Unlike previous seasons, there seems to be a clear-cut top No. 1 selection. Usually, that top pick is a quarterback, as many (such as Joe Burrow) set themselves apart from their peers.

However, both scouts and media personnel agree that this NFL Draft does not have a consensus top quarterback selection this offseason.

Last year, the San Francisco 49ers traded up for the No. 3 selection in 2021's draft and selected Trey Lance out of North Dakota State.

Some deemed the move as rash or too steep in terms of compensation given up, but here are a few reasons why that move is now very logical.

Reason No. 1 - Are any quarterbacks in this draft worthy of a top-10 choice?

As alluded to earlier, there is uncertainty in just what you will get out of any quarterback in this draft class.

Had the 49ers waited until this draft to acquire a signal-caller, would there be one with Trey Lance caliber potential?

The answer is no, and the closest player to match Trey Lance's skillset coming out of college is Liberty's Malik Willis.

Although he is a superior athlete, questions about his decision-making and ball accuracy are legitimate and fair.

While Kenny Pickett has tremendous arm talent, there are concerns about his diminutive hand size and being prone to fumbling the football.

The rest of the field is not even considered for a top 15 pick, let alone top 3.

In addition, the Jimmy Garoppolo Era has come to a screeching halt - would Kyle Shanahan trust a first-year starter in his system? His hesitation with Lance last year speaks for itself.

Reason No. 2 - The veteran free/agent trade market is non-existent.

With free agency looming within the next few weeks, more teams are looking for a quality starter than those with one.

With the retirements of Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady, the legal situation of Deshaun Watson, and the complete uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers - there are going to be plenty of buyers on the market.

That said, this will drive up the price of average quarterbacks as genuinely in win-now mode, teams will be chomping at the bit.

The 49ers are by no means to enter a bidding war as their draft capital, and spending money for this offseason is already limited, barring some significant moves.

That is not to say San Francisco shouldn't or won't add a veteran on a minimum deal. However, had they needed a starter in the NFL's current QB landscape - they more than likely would have to offer up more than what they did for Trey Lance.

In addition, an entire offseason for Lance to adjust/develop a more expansive knowledge of the playbook with one full season under his belt will do wonders.

Reason No. 3 - This is the year when not having a first-round choice is ideal.

It is not just quarterbacks that next month's draft is lacking; it's top-end talent in general as well.

While there is plenty of depth and value in Rounds 2-4, the first 32 picks don't carry the same weight as in years past.

Not having a top 32 choice next month was either a wise projection or an ideal coincidence by general manager John Lynch.

Either way, the trade for the new Niners quarterback last year saved the organization from being in a potential world of pain or desperation this year with the inevitable departure of Garoppolo.