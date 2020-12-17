Should Jimmy Garoppolo Play Again This Season?

I can't speak to how injured Jimmy Garoppolo really is. Let's be clear.

But if the team and the doctors and the trainers feel he's healthy and would not hurt himself by doing normal quarterback things, he should play now. And here's why.

The 49ers have a big decision to make for next season about Garoppolo. Is he the best quarterback for them going forward? I have my doubts. I bet they have their doubts. And I think if he could play two or even one game to show to them who he is and what he has left, he should. Of course, only if Garoppolo is well enough.

And well enough doesn't mean 100 percent. It could mean 90 percent. I doubt any of these guys are 100 percent by the end of the season. I don't know the percentage, but if it's an acceptable percentage, they should want Garoppolo to play because they need to know where they stand.

And Garoppolo should want to be on the field, the way George Kittle is fighting to come back, the way Deebo Samuel fought to come back multiple times this season. Garoppolo should have the same pride and desire.

And there's another reason Garoppolo should want to play. If he feels the 49ers will get rid of him at the end of the season -- and most of us expect they will -- he should want to showcase himself. He doesn't have much trade value right now, and he's expensive. If he doesn't play again this season, the 49ers might have to cut him, and he might have to sign a one-year deal somewhere.

Quite the come down.

It's only in Garoppolo's interests to play if he can.