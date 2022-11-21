Skip to main content

Should the 49ers Place a Waiver Claim in for Melvin Gordon?

Kicking the tires on Melvin Gordon as a practice squad stash couldn't hurt the 49ers.

The 49ers have had a healthy running back room in recent weeks.

Still, that usually never lasts for them, which means they could have an interest in reinforcing it should the need arise. One player who could be of interest to the 49ers is running back Melvin Gordon who was just released by the Broncos.

Gordon has familiarity with running backs coach Anthony Lynn, so that could get the 49ers to at least consider placing a claim on waivers for him. He should also be able to thrive in the run zone scheme that Kyle Shanahan operates, which would make him another fit in that sense. Gordon would likely be placed on practice squad in case of emergencies.

So should the 49ers place a waiver claim in for Gordon?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Absolutely not. Gordon's hands are literally made of butter. He has fumbled the rock countless times this season with three fumbles occuring at the goal line. That is something Shanahan never has a tolerance for with his running backs. And the 49ers are not an offense that can handle turnovers as it will place them in a compromising position where they could be chasing the game. 

Plus, whoever picks up Gordon off of waivers will be responsible for his $836,111 in fully guaranteed base salary and $102,941 in per-game active roster bonuses. It's not that the 49ers cannot afford him, but they can most likely let him pass through waivers and sign him for cheaper. I don't really see any other team looking to place a claim for Gordon's services, so if the 49ers really want him, then they should just let him fall through waivers and sign him straight up.

Ultimately, Gordon is not a player that the 49ers, or any team really, should be interested in. It wouldn't hurt to bring him in on a minimum deal to stash on the practice squad, but I just don't see the attraction. Gordon has no explosion anymore and is clearly hurting from the mental aspect of the game. Losing as many fumbles as he does indicates he's in his own head to at least a degree. The 49ers can't have that.

Thanks, but no thanks on Gordon.

In This Article (1)

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

USATSI_17117753
News

49ers vs. Cardinals Week 11 : Game Preview and Prediction

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
27E96FBF-EE79-42CD-92C6-BD43D924A0F1
News

Did the 49ers Waste their Time by Practicing in Colorado?

By Grant Cohn
USATSI_19136750
News

What Makes DeMeco Ryans the Perfect Head Coaching Candidate

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
USATSI_19430019
News

How Kyle Shanahan Views the Impact Christian McCaffrey is Making

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
My Post-1 (13)
News

George Kittle should Tell Kyle Shanahan to Call More Plays for Him

By Grant Cohn
My Post-1 (9)
News

Why the 49ers Would Benefit from Facing Kyler Murray Instead of Colt McCoy

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
My Post-1 (8)
News

Arik Armstead Misses Yet Another Practice

By Grant Cohn
USATSI_19431429
News

How the 49ers can Improve Their Red Zone Offense

By Jose Luis Sanchez III