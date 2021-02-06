Should the 49ers Trade Their First-Round Pick for Carson Wentz?

First Matthew Stafford. Now Carson Wentz.

Another high-priced veteran quarterback is on the trading block, and this time it's Wentz, according to the NFL Network. The 49ers reportedly were interested in Stafford before the Los Angeles Rams ultimately traded for him. No word yet on if the 49ers are interested in Wentz, but they might be, considering how much head coach Kyle Shanahan gushed over Wentz just a few months ago.

"(Wentz) is one of the better quarterbacks in this league," Shanahan said. "He was the best player in the league the year they won the Super Bowl. I think he's done a lot of good things since. I know his numbers aren't great this year and I know a lot of people are saying things about him, but when I watched the film, I'd see Carson Wentz. He's a guy who can make a lot of plays. He's very hard to take down, he's got a strong arm, he competes as much as anyone in this league. I’ve got a ton of respect for him. He's a hell of a quarterback and I know how this league feels about him.”

Sounds like Shanahan would at least consider trading the 12th pick in the upcoming draft for Wentz, doesn't it?

Here are eight reasons he shouldn't:

1. Wentz is not that good. His quarterback rating was 72 this season before he got benched for a rookie second-round pick.

2. Wentz is not that young. He'll be 29 next season.

3. Wentz is a turnover machine. He has thrown 50 picks and fumbled 58 times in 68 career starts. Which means he's good for almost two turnovers per game. Which is not good.

4. Doug Pederson doesn't seem to like him.

5. His teammates don't seem to like him.

6. He tore his ACL and hasn't been the same player since.

7. He has the worst contract in the NFL. He still has $25.4 million guaranteed on it. The Eagles really should trade a first-round pick to the 49ers to take Wentz and his awful deal off their hands. No one should trade a first-round pick for him.

8. The 49ers already have a talented young quarterback with a rocket arm, and should give him a shot before they trade a first-round pick for an expensive unpopular turnover-prone veteran with surgically-repaired knee.

Just say no to Carson Wentz.