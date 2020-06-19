Signing a Wide Receiver is Unnecessary for 49ers

Panic!

That has been the state of the 49ers' fanbase when news of Deebo Samuel breaking his foot was revealed on Thursday. Samuel sustained the injury while practicing with a group of teammates in Nashville. He is expected to be out roughly around 10 weeks with the possibility of missing a game or two in the regular season.

Along with Samuel, Richie James Jr. has also sustained an injury as he has reportedly broken a bone in his wrist per Mike Garofalo of NFL Network. This injury has only added fuel to the flame of panic among fans.

Because of these injuries, there has been a demand for the 49ers to sign a wide receiver. Even Antonio Brown's name has been thrown around as someone to sign.

However, signing a wide receiver is unnecessary for the 49ers.

Samuel has a chance to be back before the regular season starts. He didn't suffer a season-ending injury like how most fans are treating it. And even if he does miss the first two games of the season, the 49ers still do not need to add a receiver.

They have more than enough talent at the position. I would even describe the position as loaded. If Kendrick Bourne is ready to take the next step like some believe, then this is the prime opportunity for him. Its also a prime opportunity for Brandon Aiyuk to prove why the 49ers traded up to draft him in the first round. Not to mention that Trent Taylor and Jalen Hurd will be ready to go after a year off.

In a way, Samuel's injury benefits Dante Pettis. He will get to see more snaps to allow him the chance to showcase his improvement. There is no other receiver that needs to prove more this season than Pettis because his chances of making the roster are not favorable.

The 49ers can get by for two games and beyond with Samuel out. The panic that ensued once his injury was reported was insane. It was as if Samuel was the true No. 1 wide receiver on the team. That label goes to George Kittle who, last I checked, is still healthy and poised to bulldoze defenses.

Plus, it is not like the 49ers' offense is pass-heavy anyway. Kyle Shanahan will run a lot of 21-personnel and want to run the ball down the opposition's throats. This offense is more than just one player, unless of course that player is Jimmy Garoppolo or Kittle.

2020 is the first year that Shanahan will be able to attack with a variety of options at wide receiver. It will certainly be an intriguing sight to see what he can do with a full arsenal. And that is another reason why adding a wide receiver makes no sense. Shanahan often gets touted as being an offensive genius. That he can scheme even the most average receivers open.

Since that is the case, why on earth should they sign someone?

Shanahan was just handed a new contract that now places him as a top-five-highest-paid coach in the league. Now is the time for him to earn his money's worth and prove again why he is being paid the big bucks despite a losing head-coaching record. They do not need to sully themselves by signing a headache like Antonio Brown or waste time signing anyone else.

If the 49ers were to sign someone down the line to fill in for Samuel, then that will spell bad news. It would mean that Samuel's injury is more severe than initially thought. That would be the only exception for why the 49ers would add a receiver.

As for James Jr., he was already considered on the bubble anyway. If anything, his injury has sealed his fate for making the final roster cut. The 49ers will not lose any sleep over a special teams player.

This team is in a strong position going into the season with or without Samuel. He should be available for Week 1 to prove that the panic was unwarranted. If he does end up being inactive, then the 49ers have more than enough to dominate teams without.