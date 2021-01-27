SOURCE: 49ers Have the Inside Edge to Trade for Matthew Stafford

As teams line up to trade for Matthew Stafford, a source extremely close to the situation said that while nothing is done or close to being finalized, the San Francisco 49ers seem to have the inside edge to land Stafford in a trade with the Detroit Lions.

The source did not say what the 49ers would have to give the Lions to get Stafford, although it’s presumed the 49ers would have to trade at least their first-round pick this year. Nor did the source say whether the 49ers are Stafford’s first choice. He most likely would love their head coach, Kyle Shanahan, plus their star players such as George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, but probably wouldn’t love the California state taxes.

Still, the 49ers probably would give Stafford his best chance to win the Super Bowl within the next couple years.

Stafford, 32, is signed through 2022. He never has won a playoff game in his career, but he still is a very good quarterback, and he’s not cheap. Plus Detroit is on the verge of a mega rebuild. So he’s a bad fit for the Lions. Which is why they and Stafford recently mutually agreed to part ways.

Stafford has thrown for at least 4,000 yards in a season eight times, including this past season when he threw for 4,084 yards. The only quarterbacks in 49ers history who have thrown for more than 4,000 yards in a season are Steve Young and Jeff Garcia. So Stafford would give the 49ers something they haven’t had in decades.

And the 49ers would give Stafford something he hasn’t had since college -- a quality running game and a quality defense.

Stay tuned as this story develops.