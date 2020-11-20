Takkarist McKinley Fails Physical with the 49ers

Takkarist, we hardly knew you.

The San Francisco 49ers just announced they've waived defensive end Takkarist McKinley because they failed his physical. This comes just days after the Cincinnati Bengals waived McKinley after failing his physical.

Which means McKinley technically never was on the 49ers, and they don't have to pay him a dime.

See ya, Takkarist.

McKinley has a serious groin injury -- that's why he keeps failing physicals. And it must be serious, because the 49ers almost never fail physicals. They passed Jason Verrett, for crying out loud.

Which means the 49ers are so desperate for an edge-rusher, they took a chance on a guy with an injured groin and he can't play. So now, the 49ers must go back to playing Dion Jordan. Yikes.

But McKinley still could sign with the 49ers this offseason if he's healthy. He's from Richmond and probably would love to play near his home town. But he might be more expensive this offseason if he's healthy.

This is a bizarre story.

NOTES

The 49ers placed Trent Williams, Brandon Aiyuk and Daniel Helm on the Reserve/COVID-19 List Friday afternoon. Which means the 49ers currently have seven players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List: Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Hroniss Grasu, Joe Walker, Williams, Aiyuk and Helm.

The 49ers are so lucky they're on a bye week. They probably don't have enough players to play a game this Sunday. The NFL most likely would have had to cancel a Sunday game involving the 49ers.

Let's see if the 49ers can get healthy quickly enough to play next Sunday against the Rams.