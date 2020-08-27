SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

The 49ers' Best Backups in Training Camp

Grant Cohn

The 49ers technically didn’t practice Thursday, meaning I can’t give the good and not so good from camp today. My deepest apologies.

But I can give you a big-picture breakdown of the past 10 days of camp. Here are the 49ers’ backups who’ve played the best in practice:

1. Defensive Back Tarvarius Moore.

He’s the backup free safety behind Jimmie Ward, whom the 49ers gave a three-year, $28.5 million contract this offseason. So barring injury, Moore won’t become a starter soon. But new 49ers defensive backs coach Tony Oden has incorporated more man-to-man coverage into the defense, and Moore clearly is the 49ers’ best defensive back in man-to-man coverage.

Richard Sherman is elite in zone coverage, but no longer fast enough to cover deep crossing routes man to man. Moore can cover all types of routes. Plus he can cover tight ends, running backs and even wide receivers. He played cornerback as a rookie in 2018, and has played some nickelback in camp because starter K’Waun Williams is out with a calf injury. Eventually, the 49ers might want to move Moore back to corner -- he might be better than Ahkello Witherspoon and Jason Verrett.

The 49ers have to find lots of ways to use Moore in 2020. He’s too good to park on the bench.

2. Safety Johnathan Cyprien.

Has intercepted three passes in just six practices after signing with the 49ers midway through camp. Cyprien is a former quality starting strong safety for the Jaguars, but he tore his ACL in 2018 and hasn’t been effective since. But he looks healthy now and seems to be a play-maker.

Which is important. Because as well as starting strong safety Jaquiski Tartt has played in camp, he hasn’t intercepted any passes -- in fact, he has dropped three picks. And he has picked off only three passes during his five-year career. He’s good, but not a play-maker. And he’ll be a free agent after this season.

Cyprien seems to have played his way onto the 53-man roster in just a week.

Who knows, he might become the starting strong safety a year from now.

3. Defensive Lineman Kentavius Street.

First-round pick Javon Kinlaw and former first-round pick Solomon Thomas were the headliners at defensive tackle during camp. And both were solid.

But the best backup defensive tackle in camp has been former fourth-round pick Kentavius Street. He’s the most powerful and difficult to block of all the interior defensive linemen other than starters Arik Armstead and D.J. Jones.

Street came into the league in 2018 with a torn ACL and needed two years to recover. But he seems fully recovered now, and someone who can become a valuable member of an elite defensive-line rotation. He can play every position on the line, plus special teams, too. He probably deserves to start over Kinlaw, but most likely won’t because Kinlaw is a first-round pick. Still, Street’s opportunity will come.

4. Offensive Tackle Justin Skule.

He started eight games as a rookie last season and the 49ers won all eight. Skule, a sixth-round pick from Vanderbilt, held his own against some of the best edge-rushers in the world.

Skule is smart -- he picked up the 49ers complex offense as a rookie -- and he moves his feet quite well for a 6’7”, 315-pound man. But he wasn’t strong enough to be a full-time starter last season.

Now, Skule looks much stronger -- he worked out with George Kittle’s trainer this offseason. And so far in camp, Skule is without question the best backup offensive lineman. He looks like a starter. He does well during one-on-one pass-rush drills when he faces Dee Ford and Arik Armstead, the two highest-paid players on the defense.

Always good to have a starting-caliber offensive tackle as a backup.

5. Tight End Jordan Reed.

Has participated in just two practices, but already has established himself as the best route runner on the entire team. None of the 49ers defensive backs can cover him during one-on-one drills -- not even Moore. Reed beats them all without breaking a sweat. And he has superb hand-eye coordination. If he stays healthy, I expect he’ll play an integral role in the offense and score more touchdowns than the starting tight end, No. 85.

6. Running Back Jerick McKinnon.

Probably won’t start, nor should he -- Raheem Mostert has earned the job. Plus McKinnon needs a modest workload after missing the past two seasons with a torn ACL.

But he seems healthy now, and none of the 49ers linebackers can cover him during one on ones. Not Dre Greenlaw. Not Kwon Alexander. Not Fred Warner.

McKinnon looks like a quality third-down back who could catch 40 passes this season.

7. Quarterback Nick Mullens.

He keeps getting better. He’s more accurate than he used to be -- he’s the only quarterback in camp completing more than 70 percent of his passses during team drills. And his arm is stronger than it used to be. And he wants to show it off to his teammates, his coaches and the media, because he can’t show it off during the preseason, because there is no preseason this year.

Mullens has been much more aggressive than in the past. And so has he thrown five picks -- the same amount Garoppolo has thrown. Both quarterbacks have played well in camp despite the interceptions. So if Garoppolo misses time for any reason, the 49ers know they have a quarterback who can operate their offense at a high level.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers sign Wide Receiver Kevin White

Here's why the 49ers signed veteran wide receiver Kevin White.

Leo Luna

by

Mike_In_Denver

The Good and Not So Good from Day 10 of 49ers Training Camp

Here's who stood out during the 10th practice of 49ers training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

Robby617

49ers Fullback Kyle Juszczyk Week to Week with Strained Hamstring

The newest injury comes from fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who strained his hamstring.

Grant Cohn

The Women of the NFL: 49ers Scout Salli Clavelle

49ers scout Salli Clavelle is the first Black female scout in the NFL.

Diandra Loux

Cohn Zohn Podcast: The Winners and Losers of 49ers Training Camp

Training camp ends for the 49ers on Friday, and the Cohn Zohn has you covered with everything you need to know about it.

Grant Cohn

by

NW_Niner_Fan

Jonathan Cyprien is Making a Case to be on 49ers' 53-man Roster

Safety Johnathan Cyprien was a free agent just over a week ago, yet he is already making a case to make the 49ers’ 53-man roster.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dante Pettis can Step up While 49ers' Receivers are on the Mend

It is Dante Pettis' time to step up and translate his strong performance from training camp to Sundays for the 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Comparing Fred Warner to the Other Linebackers Drafted in 2018

Here's how 49ers linebacker Fred Warner compares to the other linebackers drafted in 2018.

Nick_Newman

The Good and Not So Good from Day 9 of 49ers Training Camp

Here’s who stood out at the ninth practice of 49ers training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

Daniners

Who Should be the 49ers' Red Zone and Goal Line Running Backs?

Here's why Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert should be the 49ers red zone running backs.

Maverick Pallack