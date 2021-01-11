The Robert Saleh Tracker

The 49ers most likely will lose defensive coordinator Robert Saleh in the next few days. But they haven't lost him yet.

The 49ers most likely will lose defensive coordinator Robert Saleh in the next few days. But they haven't lost him yet.

Saleh has interviewed with five of the six teams that have head-coaching vacancies -- the only team that hasn't interviewed him yet is the Houston Texans. He seems to be a top candidate on the market.

So let's track perhaps his final moves with the 49ers. I will update this tracker as soon as news develops.

January 9: Saleh interviews with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Saleh was the Jaguars linebackers coach from 2014 to 2016, so they know him. And this job is intriguing because Jacksonville has $80 million in cap space and the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. Saleh would be the right football decision for the Jaguars, but NFL teams rarely make football decisions. Meaning Jacksonville probably will hire a celebrity coach such as Urban Meyer just so the media will praise them for a few months.

January 9: Saleh interview with the Los Angeles Chargers.

This is the best job opening because the Chargers have a young stud quarterback, Justin Herbert, who will be inexpensive for the next three seasons. Saleh could make this team instant contenders in the AFC -- they'd be similar to the Miami Dolphins, expect with a much better quarterback. But the Chargers probably will make a bad decision and hire Eric Bieniemy simply because he's an offensive coach who's from the AFC West.

January 8: Saleh's offensive coordinator likely would be Mike Kafka, accord to a report.

Much better choice than LaFleur. Kafka at least played quarterback in the NFL and was a quarterbacks coach the past three seasons in Kansas City. Meaning he helped in the development of Patrick Mahomes. Saleh and Kafka would make a terrific tandem.

January 8: Saleh interviews with the New York Jets.

The Jets are a blank slate and they have the second pick in the draft, so they're a decent spot for Saleh. But they probably will hire some has been like Marvin Lewis.

January 7: Saleh interview with the Detroit Lions.

This is where most people expect Saleh to go, because he's from Michigan. Saleh could turn that team around and win right away. They should make him an offer right now.

January 5: Saleh's offensive coordinator likely would be Mike LaFleur, according to a report.

LaFleur is the 49ers' passing game coordinator, and the 49ers' passing game isn't particularly great. It's a supporting actor on offense, and the run game is the star LaFleur also has no experience coaching quarterbacks in the NFL, although he coached the position and played it in college. Saleh can do better.

January 4: Saleh interviews with the Atlanta Falcons.

This probably is the worst job opening, because the Falcons still have Matt Ryan, who's old and expensive -- he will take up almost 23 percent of their salary cap next season. They have to trade him and start over. Which means they're not even ready to rebuild. This should be Saleh's safety job.