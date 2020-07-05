All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

The 49ers must Do Right by Raheem Mostert

Grant Cohn

Raheem Mostert asked for a raise, and the 49ers said no. Or said nothing. Or put his raise on hold. Either way, they haven’t given Mostert more money. This we know.

So what’s next?

Let’s look at things from Mostert’s perspective. I haven’t spoken to him about this, but it’s easy to see where he’s coming from.

Mostert turned 28 in April. He’s not young, and running backs have short shelf lives because they take so much punishment every time they touch the ball. His career could end at any moment. He needs this raise.

In five seasons in the NFL, six teams have cut Mostert. He has earned $4.4 million -- not much for a five-year vet. And after federal taxes and California taxes and agent fees, Mostert probably has kept half of that amount. He signed his first multi-year contract extension in 2019, because he played so well on special teams and the 49ers rewarded him for that. He will earn $2.9 million per season until 2022.

But now he’s the 49ers lead running back, and an excellent one. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry last season -- more than any other NFL running back. And he scored 15 touchdowns, counting playoff games. If I were Mostert, I’d feel I’ve graduated past a mere special-teamer’s contract.

Mostert has zero guaranteed money remaining in his deal. Meaning if he suffers a career-ending injury during training camp -- quite common for running backs -- the 49ers could cut him and pay him nothing. And then Mostert would have to become a real estate agent or car salesman. He’s not set for life.

Why would the 49ers make Mostert worry about that scenario? Why not give him security, make him feel wanted? He has earned it.

Mostert played so hard for the 49ers last season. Put his body on the line even though he had no long-term financial protection. And they would not have made the Super Bowl without him. He carried them at times, and was their best player in the NFC Championship game, when he ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns.

And since 2015, Mostert has worked his way up from practice-squad player to special-teams standout to potential top-five running back in the NFL. He’s the kind of player teams should want to take care of.

And taking care of Mostert wouldn’t cost the 49ers much. Running backs are cheap, and I doubt Mostert wants to be the highest-paid running back in the NFL. But he deserves to be the highest-paid running back on his own team. Tevin Coleman currently makes $4.25 million per season, or $1.35 million more than Mostert. Not right. Not fair. Not just. Coleman is relentlessly mediocre. He averaged just 4 yards per carry last season.

Mostert also deserves to be one of the 20-highest-paid players on the 49ers in terms of average salary. He currently ranks 21st behind players such as Solomon Thomas and Robbie Gould. Not right. Not fair. Not just.

The 49ers should pay Mostert at least $5 million per season, or roughly what they pay fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Both are integral to the offense’s success. And if the 49ers need to create cap space to pay Mostert, they always can cut Coleman and free up $2.55 million. Coleman is replaceable.

If I were Mostert, I would want the 49ers to make this right.

If they don’t make it right, Mostert could request a trade. Or he could hold out. Or he could opt out of the 2020 season entirely, and say his current contract doesn’t provide enough incentive for him to play during a global pandemic and risk spreading Covid to his wife and children.

Losing Mostert would seriously damage the 49ers’ chances of winning the Super Bowl next season. He’s one of their most important players. They need him.

If I were Mostert, I would hold out. You bet I would.

Wouldn’t you?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fantasy Football: Should Kendrick Bourne be on Your Draft Board?

49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne's knack for scoring in the red zone can validate being targeted in fantasy football.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The Real Reason the 49ers Re-Signed Arik Armstead and not DeForest Buckner

Here's why the 49ers signed Arik Armstead instead of DeForest Buckner.

Grant Cohn

by

bnez22

Meet the Rookies: Exclusive Interview with Jonas Griffith

Jonas Griffith has not had your traditional path to the NFL…. he didn’t play high school football until his senior year!

Nick_Newman

Do the 49ers Need to Extend Kendrick Bourne?

The 49ers need wide receiver Kendrick Bourne for 2020, but don't need to extend him long term.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Niner4life41

Why the 49ers should Trade for David Njoku

Browns tight end David Njoku has requested a trade, and the 49ers should trade for him.

Grant Cohn

by

bbruneauca

What Cam Newton Signing with the Patriots means for Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers

By signing Cam Newton to a one-year contract, the Patriots have left the door open to trade for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021.

Grant Cohn

by

Jerryz

Three reasons why the 49ers won’t trade for Tight End David Njoku

49ers are better off keeping any draft pick they'd have to give up and not spending additional salary on backup tight end David Njoku.

Leo Luna

2020 Could be Last Time 49ers Defense is Elite

The 49ers defense could regress in 2020 if defensive coordinator Robert Saleh leaves to become a head coach.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

adam7456

REPORT: Raheem Mostert Wants a Raise

49ers running back Raheem Mostert reportedly requested a raise earlier this offseason.

Grant Cohn

by

French-Dog85

REPORT: D.J. Reed Tears Pectoral Muscle

49ers cornerback D.J. Reed suffered a torn pectoral muscle, and most likely will start the 2020 season on the NFI list.

Grant Cohn

by

showoff