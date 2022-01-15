The 49ers Should Promote Adam Peters to General Manager

After Black Monday, 49ers coaches and personnel staff are hot commodities, and none hotter than Adam Peters. The 49ers should keep him in house by promoting him.

After an exciting and seemingly improbable victory over the Rams on Sunday, the 49ers are riding a wave of momentum and hype into the playoffs. And that hype doesn't stop with the players on the field. Black Monday and its ensuing days came calling with pink slips for coaches and general managers bringing the NFL coaching vacancy count to eight (Raiders, Broncos, Jaguars, Dolphins, Bears, Vikings, Giants, Texans) and the general manager openings to the Giants, Bears and Vikings.

Just this morning, there was news from NFL insider, Tom Pelissero, that defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has an interview request with the Vikings.

Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has generated interest in league circles, and Pelissero reported on Monday that McDaniel has an interview request from the Dolphins.

I believe both McDaniel and Ryans would be stellar head coaches, but I have reservations on whether they will be hired for several reasons, most notably that they both have just one year under their belts as coordinators. McDaniel, who many report to be Kyle Shanahan's most trusted coach and right-hand man, does not call plays and doesn't fit the NFL head coach archetype, which is unfortunate based on how likeable, brilliant and organized he is. While Ryans has put his imprint on the Robert Saleh defense despite losing his two best outside cornerbacks for much of the season, many NFL owners often want to see more seasoning from someone to whom they're turning the reins of their franchise.

However, Adam Peters, who has been biding his time since joining the 49ers five years ago, received at least one request in from the New York Giants for their GM opening, according to NFL insider, Peter Schrager.

Peters is widely respected around the NFL as a talent evaluator, and it was the respect from trusted confidants such as Bill Belichick and John Elway that convinced 49ers GM John Lynch to hire him away from the Denver Broncos as vice president of player personnel in 2017 without an official interview. With the Giants, Vikings and Bears looking to fill the roles of GM and head coach, could one of them swoop in and hire Peters and one of Ryans or McDaniel? Could the Vikings or Bears hire Peters as GM, Ryans as head coach, and poach McDaniel to be Peters's offensive coordinator where he would actually get to call plays? One of those teams absolutely should do just that. But what seems to be clear is that Peters has the best chance of the three to see his name called.

And the 49ers shouldn't let it happen. Here's why.

Peters grew up in Cupertino, just a hop, skip and a jump from Levi's Stadium, and he grew up a 49ers fan during the 49ers heyday. Peters easily could've been groomed to be the Broncos GM, but he jumped at the opportunity to work for his hometown team. Lynch is a Stanford guy, a Hall of Fame player, but earned the opportunity with the 49ers because of his media profile as a commentator and the connections he fostered as an analyst. He was also a guy Jed York initially believed to be a sound choice because of his respected profile and the fact that he would and could allow Kyle Shanahan to basically call the shots.

Over the years, however, it has become evident that while the Lynch/Shanahan relationship has the appearance of being largely simpatico, they are not always on the same page in player evaluation, namely at quarterback. While both prioritize toughness and "football character," it was Shanahan who begrudgingly acquiesced to Lynch's efforts to bring Jimmy Garoppolo aboard when the opportunity arose. Although there were similar profiles between Kirk Cousins and Garoppolo, it's no secret that Shanahan preferred Cousins and that his plan was to sign him after the 2017 season.

Flash forward to the offseason of 2021, particularly to the lead-up to the draft and another decision at quarterback. After the draft, Lynch alluded to the fact that he and Kyle actually did not tell each other whom they preferred so as not to influence each other's analysis and to prevent any information being leaked to the media. According to 49ers beat writer Matt Maiocco, Lynch said to Shanahan the weekend before the draft:

"Come in Monday, and I'll love whatever decision you make. Fortunately, it's exactly who I wanted and who I thought he'd gravitate toward."

Those aren't the words of a GM who is trusted as a talent evaluator. Since Lynch brought in Garoppolo against Shanahan's preference, Shanahan has gained more and more control of personnel. And it doesn't seem to be a coincidence that Peters was brought in to be the lead evaluator, something a GM probably should be. Thus, it shouldn't be taboo for Peters to officially be given the title and helm of general manager, and allow Shanahan to be the mastermind on the field. John Lynch can do what he's always done: be an ambassador for this team and the NFL as President of Football Operations. John Lynch can be the politician and public relations face of the franchise. Adam Peters can do the work he's always done but actually be rewarded for it with a promotion and the title he deserves.

Because if they lose Peters, they lose who many people to believe to be one of the premier talent evaluators in the league, and the brains behind the personnel department in Santa Clara. One thing is clear: Adam Peters won't be caught liking tweets criticizing a quarterback he wanted, then saying he was bored in church. I have heard that Peters is a strong supporter of Trey Lance, and is excited to build this roster around him. No better way to transition into the Trey Lance Era than to simultaneously christen the Adam Peters Era, as well.

Because if the 49ers don't, somebody else will. Just like you don't let homegrown talent hit the market, you don't let homegrown personnel savants work for someone else. While it might signal that there is a fracture in the 49ers front office facade, it would actually show that Jed York has the courage and wherewithal to make forward-thinking decisions for this franchise without feeling the need to massage anyone's ego.