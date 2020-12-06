These were the best 49ers quotes of Week 13. Enjoy.

Richard Sherman on playing safety.

"I don't know what you're talking about. I deny everything and I only need to make counter accusations. I have no idea what you mean -- lining up at safety or blitzing. Come on. Not me. Not the guy who only lines up at left corner (joking). No, it was fun. It was a little bit of a changeup, showing them a different look. And we were able to get off the field and create some chaos, make a few adjustments that people have to game plan for. So it was fun after 10 years of playing the same spots. You get to mix things up."

Jimmie Ward on becoming an impact player.

"Last year during the run we made, I remember us being in the playoffs. After the first playoff game, I was excited. And then Emmanuel Sanders came up to me and said, 'Do that s--t next game.' And then I was on the sideline thinking about it. I was like, dang, what he means is stay consistent. Them words just stuck in my head. We can talk about the turnovers, but who cares now? That was last week. I've got to do it again."

Richard Sherman on Jimmie Ward

"Jimmy has great natural instincts. Not just to cover tight ends or guys who are bigger or slower, etc. He can cover anybody. He can cover the fastest, quickest guy. He can cover the big guy. He can cover the tight end. He can cover a back. That's what makes him so good -- he's so versatile. There's nothing he can't do. If they had freaking five clones of Jimmie Ward, it would be a hard defense to throw on. They probably would play man coverage every play and it would be very difficult. He's that kind of player. He can play any position, and that's what makes him so valuable to this defense. It wouldn't work without his versatility."

Jimmie Ward on criticism.

"It's still negative stuff out there. It will never be all positive. And that's cool. My teammates thought highly of me last year and a lot of years. I just had to put it together. I finally got some balls out, some turnovers. That was the question mark -- can he get the ball out? And I still haven't gotten any interceptions, so I didn't even see what the big deal is. To me, I feel it's still a lack of respect, and that's better for me. It gives me that fire, makes me go out there and give it my all. Even though I got paid, that's cool, but that's not all I want. I want everything. That's how I play, too. I play like how I talk, I talk how I play. Even just thinking about football, I'm starting to feel that fire inside of me. Let's get to the next question, because I'm feeling like game day right now."

Laken Tomlinson on the offensive line's flat-out embarrassing performance against the Rams.

"I think we played pretty well. We were able to execute some of the stuff we wanted to. We just have to keep grinding every week and keep pushing that standard every week and we should be alright."

Nick Mullens on leadership.

"You just kind of get the feel of the team. At the end of the day, you be yourself, work as hard as you can and make plays and that's how you gain respect. And then you just keep working hard after that. I mean, my personality always is just going to bring some energy, always be a positive influence and things like that. And we have a great group, guys pick each other up, always encouraging each other and not fighting when it gets tough. I like our group right now, tight knit, strong, and I hope I just bring positive energy to that huddle.”

Nick Mullens on Jamar Taylor, who tore his ACL against the Rams.

“One last thing. I normally don’t talk about too many guys, but I just hate that Jamar Taylor kind of got hurt the way that he did. Just prayers and shout out to him. I really only say this because he’s more of a silent guy. He did not talk a lot in the locker room, but I asked him about his journey through when he first got here through camp. Eight years, and he’s a guy who’s earned everything he’s gotten in this league and a guy I’ve got a lot of respect for. To see him do his job and fill in the way that he did, those are the guys you respect in the locker room. So, I had a lot of respect for Jamar and it was really tough to see him get hurt the way that he did. With the type of guy that he is, I know he’s going to battle back as strong as ever. So, I’ve just got a lot of respect for Jamar and I wanted people to know how much of a veteran and I guess silent leader he was on this team.”