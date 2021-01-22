The Biggest Mistake Kyle Shanahan has Made with the 49ers

Kyle Shanahan is an excellent coach who makes some awful decisions.

I recently listed the 36 worst decisions he has made since he took over the 49ers in 2017, and listed them in chronological order. And there were some doozies. But I forgot the biggest mistake Shanahan has made to date by far:

Not hiring me as a quality control coach.

Sure, I gave myself the job midway through the 2020 season and I was good. I got results. But he only got the free version. I had more to share.

Shanahan could have hired me years ago.

I'm not saying I would have had all the answers. But I promise I would not have let Shanahan draft Solomon Thomas, trade up for Reuben Foster, trade up for C.J. Beathard, sign Brian Hoyer, sign Malcom Smith, sign Pierre Garcon, trade for Jimmy Garoppolo and extend his contract, draft Mike McGlinchey, trade up for Dante Pettis, sign Jerick McKinnon, trade for Dee Ford and extend his contract, sign Kwon Alexander, draft Jalen Hurd, draft Mitch Wishnowsky, sign Tevin Coleman, hire Shane Day as the quarterbacks coach, not start Raheem Mostert in the Super Bowl, not run the ball more in the second half of the Super Bowl, trade DeForest Buckner, draft Javon Kinlaw instead of Tristan Wirfs, extend Arik Armstead's contract, agree not to give Trent Williams the franchise tag, cut D.J. Reed, etc.

Plus I would have made sure Shanahan signed Tom Brady last offseason. Because with Brady, the 49ers would be in the NFC Championship game this weekend instead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Meaning the 49ers still would be alive. And they would be the defending champions, because they would have won the Super Bowl last year instead of blowing it. And the world would be a better place.

Big missed opportunity for Shanahan. He could have had me. I was available.

Now I'm rich and famous.

Too bad.