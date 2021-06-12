The Complete List of 49ers who have Gotten Injured in Practice since 2017

If the 49ers simply could minimize these injuries, they'd return to the league average in terms of games lost.

The 49ers think they're unlucky.

For eight seasons in a row, the 49ers have ranked among the league leaders in games lost to injury. Just last season, they led the entire NFL in this statistic.

Bad luck certainly is part of their issue -- football is an inherently violent game and people get hurt while playing it.

But the 49ers also create their own bad luck, because they hurt each other and themselves during practices. Since Kyle Shanahan became head coach in 2017, 32 players have gotten injured in a 49ers practice or weight-training session.

Here is the complete list. I will add to it as more practice injuries occur. If the 49ers simply could minimize these injuries, they'd return to the league average in terms of games lost.

1. Justin Skule, 6/7/21. Torn ACL.

2. Tarvarius Moore, 6/7/21. Torn Achilles.

3. Jeff Wilson Jr., 5/20/21. Torn meniscus.

4. Dee Ford, 9/16/21. Neck injury.

5. Tom Compton, 10/26/20. Concussion in walkthrough.

6. Jauan Jennings, 10/25/20. Pulled hamstring.

7. Jason Verrett, 9/2/20. Pulled hamstring

8. Ross Reynolds, 8/24/20. Knee injury.

9. Brandon Aiyuk, 8/23/20. Pulled hamstring.

10. D.J. Jones, 8/20/20. Shoulder injury.

11. Ben Garland, 8/18/20. Ankle injury.

12. Jalen Hurd, 8/17/20. Torn ACL.

13. Chris Finke, 7/28/20. Undisclosed.

14. D.J. Reed, 7/2/20. Torn pectoral muscle.

15. Richie James Jr. 6/19/20. Broken wrist.

16. Kwon Alexander, 1/7/20. Torn biceps.

17. Nick Bosa, 8/7/19. Ankle injury.

18. K'Waun Williams, 8/6/19. Knee injury.

19. Kapron Lewis-Moore, 8/3/19. Groin injury.

20. Jimmie Ward, 5/23/19. Broken collarbone.

21. Matt Breida, 5/21/19. Torn pectoral muscle.

22. Jerick McKinnon, 9/1/18. Torn ACL.

23. Richard Sherman, 8/5/18. Pulled hamstring.

24. Dekoda Watson, 6/13/18. Calf injury.

25. Reuben Foster, 8/17/17. Sprained AC joint in shoulder.

26. Zach Franklin, 8/8/17. Ankle injury.

27. Malcolm Smith, 8/5/17. Torn pectoral muscle.

28. DeForest Buckner, 8/2/17. Ankle injury.

29. Jaquiski Tartt, 8/1/17. Rib injury.

30. Jimmie Gilbert, 7/31/17. Torn ACL.

31. Eric Reid, 7/30/17. Ankle injury.

32. Jeremy Zuttah, 5/23/17. Leg injury.