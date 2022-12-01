The Dolphins vs. the 49ers: A Tale of Two Armsteads

We know the 49ers have great defense -- it's ranked No. 1 in many statistical categories. Despite not allowing a single point in the second half of their past four games, I think this unit is slightly overrated. The signing of veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins confirmed that for me.

The Dolphins have a great offense. It's ranked No. 3 overall and has scored 30 or more points in their past four games, and it features three of the fastest players in football: running back Raheem Mostert, wide receiver Tyreek Hill aka The Cheetah and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. These are not just track guys trying to play football, these are complete NFL players who also have blazing speed. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been super efficient and has thrown his weapons open. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. has been great pickup who fits their scheme perfectly. Their interior offensive line is pretty good, but their tackles are either injured, or not very good. Bosa and company should feast coming off of the edges.

For the most part, the 49ers offense hasn't been able to get the most out of their elite weapons this season. Some of the reason has been injuries to Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams. Some has been due to Jimmy Garoppolo and Mike McGlinchey. Some has been due to play calling. Some was due McCaffery not having the offense fully installed until the Rams game in Week 8. I see George Kittle as being an X factor this week, because the Dolphins defense doesn't have anyone that I believe can cover him adequately. I expect to see quite bit more carries from rookie running back Jordan Mason and maybe even some from rookie Tyrion Davis-Price as well.

Especially against the pass, the Dolphins defense has underperformed, despite stars at cornerback (Xavian Howard), safety (Jevon Holland), interior defensive line (Christian Wilkins) and edge (Bradley Chubb). They have surrendered lots of rushing yards to running quarterbacks, but not many to running backs. Garoppolo will need to play well, which could be tough if Chubb lines up against McGlinchey often.

Neither special teams unit has been particularly special.

The 49ers have some big health question marks as of Wednesday:

Will Arik Armstead play for the first time since Week 4 vs the Rams?

Will McCaffrey play despite knee irritation from the Saints game last Sunday?

Will Deebo Samuel be 100% after his quad contusion from the Saints game?

Will Charles Omenihu be 100% with his knee irritation?

Will Spencer Burford play with his lateral ankle sprain?

The Dolphins have some health questions as of Wednesday as well:

Will left tackle Terron Armstead play with a torn pec and will he be effective if he does?

Will Mostert be effective coming back from his knee injury?

Will Austin Johnson be effective with a sprained ankle?

I believe that most of the questionable players for both teams will play, so this game really could come down to a tale of two Armsteads. I believe that Arik will play and play well and that Terron either won't play, or won't play well. In an otherwise evenly matched contest, I see this being the difference as of now.

As always, I will reply to this article with my official prediction about an hour prior to kickoff, once we know exactly who will play and who won't.