The Good and Not So Good from Day 1 of 49ers Training Camp

SANTA CLARA -- Here’s what stood out during the 49ers first practice of training camp. Keep in mind, the players wore no pads. The first padded practice will be Monday.

THE GOOD

1. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Took reps at split end with the first-team offense and beat starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley with a quick slant route. Aiyuk also took reps with the second-team offense, and beat backup cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon with a deep comeback route near the left sideline. Aiyuk already seems like one of the most athletic and dynamic wide receivers on the team. He got open and hardly broke a sweat.

2. Running back Raheem Mostert.

Took the majority of the first-team-running-back reps and led all 49ers with six touches -- five rushes and one catch. Mostert looks bigger and stronger than he did last season -- he seems ready for a bigger workload. And the 49ers finally seem ready to feature him on offense. Good for them and good for him.

3. Running back Jerick McKinnon.

Looked strong and quick after missing the past two seasons with a torn ACL. Did not wear a brace on his surgically-repaired knee. McKinnon had three touches -- two carries and a beautiful 10-yard catch over the middle on third and seven. McKinnon reached up and caught the ball above his head. He looked like a wide receiver.

4. Running back JaMycal Hasty

The quickest and most impressive rookie running back on the field. He got three carries, and each time he gained lots of yards. Hasty is different from the rest of the 49ers’ running backs, who mostly make just one cut per carry. Hasty makes multiple cuts and strings them together effortlessly. He’s fun to watch.

5. Right guard Daniel Brunskill.

Started at right guard on Day 1 of training camp. Head coach Kyle Shanahan says Brunskill will share time at right guard with veteran Tom Compton. But after Day 1, it seems Brunksill has a leg up on the competition.

6. Quarterback Nick Mullens.

Completed seven of eight passes and threw the ball with more velocity than last year. Threw two beautiful ropes toward the sideline -- one to Brandon Aiyuk and the other to Kendrick Bourne. Mullens clearly improved his arm strength this offseason. He’s such a joy to watch. I wish I could watch him play more often.

7. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

Caught a 20-yard pass over the middle from Mullens, bounced off two defenders and kept running -- exactly what Jennings did in college. He has zero fear of contact. He’s going to be so much fun to watch in real games.

8. Wide receiver Jalen Hurd.

Participated in position drills but not full-team scrimmages. Hurd hasn’t played football in two years and the 49ers want to ease him back into action slowly. Smart. He seems healthy and spry.

9. Tight end Jordan Reed.

Same as Hurd. Reed hasn’t played in two years and the 49ers want to take things slow with him. But he looks big and athletic. Can’t wait to watch him practice with the rest of the team.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Don’t get me wrong -- Garoppolo wasn’t bad during the first practice of camp -- he completed six of eight pass attempts. He’s a good quarterback. But he wore a brace on his surgically-repaired knee, which surprised me, because Kyle Juszczyk said Garoppolo doesn’t wear it anymore. He didn’t throw the ball with more zip and velocity than last year. And when nShanahan called deep passes, Garoppolo first refused to throw the ball. Then on a later play, Garoppolo overthrew Tavon Austin by five yards. Garoppolo still needs more work on the deep throws. Too bad he didn’t have OTAs or minicamp.

2. Wide receiver Trent Taylor.

Made the best play of the day -- a diving, one-handed catch near the sideline. But he had to dive because the timing of his route was off. Taylor’s timing seemed off all morning, as he caught just two of five passes that came his way. Taylor is another wide receiver who missed all of last season. He’s entitled to be rusty.

3. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead.

Missed the first day of training camp with back soreness and will miss the next three days as well, according to Shanahan. Meaning Armstead will miss at least 33 percent of training camp this year. Will he be ready for the regular season? Will he play well after receiving a huge pay day? The burden of proof is on him.