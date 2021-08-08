The Good and Not So Good from Day 10 of 49ers Training Camp

Analyzing the best and worst performances from Day 10 of San Francisco 49ers training camp.

Here's who stood out on Day 10 of training camp. Keep in mind, the 49ers did not wear pads, and the only starters on defense who played were Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Javon Kinlaw and Emmanuel Moseley. The other starters either were injured or given the day off.

THE GOOD

1. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

Actually practiced for a change, and dominated the first-team offensive line during 11 on 11s. Beat Daniel Brunskill for a sack. Kinlaw is such an enigma.

2. Tight end Ross Dwelley.

Beat safety Tony Jefferson with a dig route during 1 on 1s. Dwelley never loses in this drill. He also made a leaping finger-tip grab during 11 on 11s.

3. Tight end George Kittle.

Beat safety Tavon Wilson twice during 1 on 1s -- first with a dig route that spun around Wilson like a record, then with an out-and-up double move that drew a defensive holding penalty. Kittle made the catch anyway. He also made a 25-yard catch between two defenders during 11 on 11s.

4. Tight end Jordan Matthews.

Caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen up the right sideline.

5. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Intercepted a deep pass intended for Raheem Mostert during 1 on 1s. Greenlaw has excellent hand-eye coordination for a linebacker.

6. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.

Broke up two of Jimmy Garoppolo's passes and held his own 1 on 1 against Deebo Samuel. The latter is no easy feat.

7. Fullback Josh Hokit.

Filled in for Kyle Juszczyk, who had the day off, and caught a team-high five passes during 11 on 11s. The 49ers almost never call passes for Juszcyk in practices or games for that matter. I wonder if he's jealous.

8. Running back Trey Sermon.

Beat Greenlaw with a whip route during 1 on 1s. Sermon is hard to cover out of the backfield.

9. Running back JaMycal Hasty.

Won all of his reps during 1 on 1s. Hasty clearly is the most difficult of the 49ers running backs to cover.

10. Safety Jared Mayden.

Broke up a deep pass intended for Jordan Matthews, who was running a corner route.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Wide receiver Jalen Hurd.

Didn't stretch. Didn't practice. Didn't show up. In other words, he did what he usually does. This is Hurd's third season on the team, and he still hasn't really shown up yet. I wonder if the 49ers will give him a spot on the roster. He definitely hasn't earned one.

2. Defensive end Nick Bosa.

Didn't stretch. Didn't practice. Didn't walk around with his shirt rolled up. I guess he needed a break from all the not practicing he has been doing this offseason. Afterward, I asked Shanahan if Bosa is on track to play Week 1.

"I believe so," Shanahan said. "That's been the plan all along. There's been no setbacks. He's doing great right now."

We'll see.

3. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

Dropped a pass over the middle. Made Trey Lance look bad.

4. Wide receiver Richie James Jr.

Dropped a pass over the middle. Made Trey Lance look bad.

5. Quarterback Josh Rosen.

Ruined his first good moment of training camp -- a 60-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Matthews -- by tossing a mind-numbingly-awful pick-6 to Tony Jefferson shortly after.

"He has taken a couple of steps back the last few practices," Shanahan said. "It was unfortunate on that (pick-6). We were supposed to go to someone and we had a busted route, so then it kind of fell apart and he tried to overcompensate and made a bad situation worse."

Making a bad situation worse: The Josh Rosen Story.

Poor guy.