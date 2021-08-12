The Good and Not So Good from Day 13 of 49ers Training Camp

Analyzing the best and worst performances from Day 13 of San Francisco 49ers training camp.

Here's who stood out on the final day of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, the 49ers will practice twice next week in Costa Mesa against the Chargers, and I will attend both of those practices.

THE GOOD

1. Wide receiver Jalen Hurd.

Caught three passes, which tripled his output of one catch through the first 12 days of camp. Hurd quickly became a favorite target of Trey Lance, who has spent most of camp throwing to Trent Sherfield. If Hurd stays healthy through preseason, he probably will make the team. You can't deny his talent.

2. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

While some starters took the day off (more on them below), Aiyuk played with the first-team, second-team and third-team offenses, and caught a team-high five passes, including a touchdown throw from Jimmy Garoppolo. Aiyuk had a terrific camp and did not get injured.

3. Wide receiver River Cracraft.

Made a phenomenal leaping, twisting 40-yard grab up the left sideline, which was by far the best catch of camp. Still, he probably won't make the 53-man roster, but he would be a terrific addition to the practice squad. He's a solid player.

4. Tight end Ross Dwelley.

Made a clutch 20-yard touchdown grab on 4th and 6. Dwelley beat rookie safety Talanoa Hufanga with a slant, caught a rocket from Lance in stride and cruised into the end zone. Dwelley had an outstanding camp. He looks noticeably bigger, particularly his lower body.

5. Tight end Jordan Matthews.

Made a first-down catch on 3rd and 4. Matthews probably will make the team as the fourth tight end, if they keep four tight ends. They might keep only three.

6. Free safety Jimmie Ward.

Almost intercepted a Jimmy Garoppolo pass over the middle, but dropped the ball. Ward was covering Aiyuk man to man, which is an extremely difficult matchup for a safety, but not for Ward. He's unique.

7. Cornerback Ambry Thomas.

Broke up a Nate Sudfeld pass that was intended for Travis Benjamin up the right sideline. Thomas is improving. Benjamin is not.

8. Quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

Completed a 30-yard pass to Aiyuk, who ran a deep crossing route, and then should have completed a deep pass to Benjamin, but Benjamin dropped it. More on Benjamin below.

9. Quarterback Josh Rosen.

Completed the only two pass attempts the 49ers gave him. The second throw was a 15-yard completion over the middle to rookie undrafted free agent Austin Watkins, who beat Ken Webster with a dig route.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Didn't practice. Rode a stationary bike.

2. Wide receiver Travis Benjamin.

Dropped the deep pass from Sudfeld. Probably won't make the team. Trent Sherfield outplayed him and took his spot.

3. Defensive end Nick Bosa.

Didn't show up to practice. Went a full training camp without hitting anybody.

4. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

Didn't show up to practice. Went a full training camp without doing 1-on-1 drills.

5. Defensive end Samson Ebukam.

Didn't show up to practice. Missed all but four days with a knee injury.

6. Right tackle Tom Compton.

Gave up two sacks to Eddy Yarbrough, who won't make the team. Compton is the second-string right tackle, which means this Saturday he will have to protect the 49ers future franchise quarterback, Trey Lance. Can you imagine if Compton misses a block and Lance gets injured?

Go get 'em, Tom.