The Good and Not So Good from Day 2 of 49ers Training Camp 2021

Here's who stood out during Day 2 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, practice lasted 90 minutes and the players did not wear pads.

THE GOOD

1. Offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey.

Having a terrific training camp. Today, he won all of his reps during 1-on-1 pass-rush drills. Granted, he faced backups Arden Key and Alex Barrett. Still, McGlinchey outclassed them the way he should. Eventually, he'll face some starters, and we'll see how he does.

2. Offensive tackle Jaylon Moore.

Has taken Shon Coleman's place as the backup left tackle and is performing well. Today during 1 on 1s, Moore beat Samson Ebukam, who tried a spin move and got nowhere. Moore looks promising for a rookie.

3. Defensive tackle Kentavius Street.

Had the rep of the day during 1 on 1s, when he exploded off the snap and knocked veteran center Alex Mack onto his keister. Street is one hell of an athlete who has made steady improvements as a pass rusher since the 49ers drafted him. He's a better player right now than Javon Kinlaw.

4. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones.

Bullied rookie guard Aaron Banks all morning. Jones is just way stronger than Banks, who struggled big time on Thursday. More on him below. Jones is another player right now who's better than Kinlaw.

5. Defensive tackle Kevin Givens.

Beat both Mack and Laken Tomlinson during 1 on 1s. Givens is yet another defensive tackle on the 49ers who's better right now than Kinlaw, who has missed both days of training camp with a knee injuruy. What an unneccessary draft pick he was.

6. Cornerback Jason Verrett.

Broke up two passes from Jimmy Garoppolo, which is terrific. After practice, we learned that Verrett has not gotten the vaccine for Covid-19, which is his choice, but now there's an increased likelihood that he will miss time during the season. And the 49ers can't afford Verrett to miss any time.

7. Nickelback K'Waun Williams.

Ran stride for stride with George Kittle, who was running a deep crossing route, and broke up the pass. The entire defense erupted when Williams made that play. Kittle has caught just two passes in camp so far.

8. Linebacker Marcell Harris.

Played linebacker with the third-string defense and broke up a pass in the flat intended for Elijah Mitchell, which is good. The fact that Harris has changed positions and currently is working with the third stringers is not good for him.

9. Quarterback Josh Rosen.

Threw the best pass of the morning -- a 20-yard completion to Deebo Samuel, who ran a deep out route. Rosen threw the ball with anticipation, velocity and accuracy. He still can throw a pigskin with the best of them.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Guard Aaron Banks.

Got worked by everyone he faced during 1 on 1s. Lost to Street, Jones and Arik Armstead. Each time, Banks got walked backward into the quarterback's lap. He doesn't look ready to start yet. Daniel Brunskill is better than him right now.

2. Cornerback Ambry Thomas.

Gave up back-to-back explosive catches during 11 on 11s. First, he gave up a 25-yard catch to Brandon Aiyuk, who was running a deep crossing route. Thomas couldn't keep up. Then on the next play, Thomas gave up a 20-yard catch over the middle to Benjamin, who ran a dig route. After the second catch, the 49ers defensive backs coach walked onto the field to show Thomas what he was doing wrong. Not a good look.

3. Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Ran a deep crossing route against backup cornerback Dontae Johnson, but created zero separation, and Johnson broke up the pass. The hype surrounding Sanu is out of control. He's still Mohamed Sanu. He's not an impact player.

4. Wide receiver Travis Benjamin.

Dropped a perfectly thrown pass downfield from Rosen. Benjamin jumps to catch passes, and often tries to trap the ball against his chest. This technique leads to drops.

5. Offensive tackle Alfredo Gutierrez.

Good athlete, inexperienced football player. Today, he faced Alex Barret during 1 on 1s, and Barrett beat him easily with a spin move to the inside. Gutierrez never even raised his arms to block him. He's still learning how to play offensive tackle, and has a chance to make the practice squad if he improves.

6. Defensive end Nick Bosa.

Has not gotten the Covid vaccine yet, which means he's at a higher risk to miss time during the season. Not good for the 49ers, who need Bosa. I get the feeling he won't budge on this issue.