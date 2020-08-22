The Good and Not So Good from Day 7 of 49ers Training Camp

SANTA CLARA -- Here’s who stood during the seventh practice of 49ers training camp. Today they practiced on the far field, but I brought binoculars so I saw almost everything. And yes, I’m proud of my preparation. I executed well.

THE GOOD

1. Cornerback Richard Sherman.

Intercepted Jimmy Garoppolo for the second practice in a row. This time, Sherman returned the interception for a touchdown. Sherman is the smartest cornerback of all time and he reads Garoppolo’s eyes so well. Anytime Garoppolo stares down a receiver who’s running toward Sherman, Sherman jumps the route, even if he isn’t covering the receiver Garoppolo’s throwing to. And this year, Sherman has been playing on both the right and left sides of the defense, so Garoppolo doesn’t always know where Sherman will be. Smart adjustment by new 49ers defensive backs coach Tony Oden.

2. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.

Allowed Brandon Aiyuk to run by him up the sideline -- Aiyuk is surprisingly fast -- but Moseley recovered and broke up the pass without ever turning his head to locate the football. Moseley is a solid cornerback who rarely gives up long catches. He deserves to start.

3. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

Finally played well for the first time in training camp. Broke up a pass in the end zone intended for Dante Pettis during one-on-one drills, broke up a deep pass intended for J.J. Nelson during team drills and intercepted a pass intended for Pettis during a red-zone drill. Witherspoon is the most physically-gifted cornerback on the 49ers, and ironically the least confident one. Today should boost his self esteem.

4. Nose tackle Solomon Thomas.

Beat Laken Tomlinson during one-on-one pass-rush drills -- something rookie Javon Kinlaw still hasn’t done yet. Thomas beat Tomlinson with a quick move to the inside. He seems to be improving as an interior pass rusher. I still don’t know why the 49ers played him at defensive end the first two seasons of his career. They stunted his development.

5. Defensive tackle Kevin Givens.

Tackled running back Jerick McKinnon for a four-yard loss during team drills. Givens is just as good if not better than Thomas. The 49ers won’t talk about Givens because they don’t want other teams to know about him. But they also probably won’t let him go because he’s too good.

6. Guard Colton McKivitz.

Beat Javon Kinlaw both times they faced each other during one on ones, and knocked Kinlaw to the ground during the second rep. With Daniel Brunskill playing center, McKivitz clearly is the second-best guard on the 49ers after Tomlinson. McKivitz absolutely should start over veteran Tom Compton Week 1. Stay tuned for the blow-by-blow of McKivitz’s showdown with Kinlaw in the upcoming Matchup of the Day.

7. Tight end Chase Harrell.

Caught a 15-yard pass from Nick Mullens during team drills. Harrell seems to make a nice catch every other practice, as opposed to rookie sixth-round pick Charlie Woerner, who has made just one catch in team drills through seven days of camp. Harrell is a far superior receiver than Woerner.

8. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Beat Richard Sherman for a 60-yard touchdown catch on the final play of practice. Sherman tried to read Garoppolo’s eyes, but misread them and left Bourne all alone, and Bourne ran a great route. His terrific training camp continues.

9. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

Beat current starting nickelback Jamar Taylor for a 15-yard catch on third and 6, and caught a touchdown pass from C.J. Beathard in the red zone. Jennings could become a third-down specialist and red-zone specialist as a rookie. He excels in both situations.

10. Running back JaMycal Hasty.

Had the longest run of the morning -- a 25-yard gain around the left end. Also scored a touchdown in the red zone while running a draw. Hasty is surprisingly muscular and strong for such a small scatback. I predict he’ll make the 53-man roster eventually.

11. Running back Salvon Ahmed.

Caught a touchdown pass in the red zone. Ahmed hasn’t shown much yet as a runner, but he’s a dangerous receiver running crossing routes and deep routes. I also think he will make the 53-man roster one day.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Reverted to Bad Jimmy for the second practice in a row. Both times, Bad Jimmy lined up under center, turned his back to the defense to carry out a play fake, spun back around to find his receiver, stared him down, sailed the pass and hit Richard Sherman in the bread basket. Garoppolo is so much more comfortable in the shotgun. When he’s under center and turns his back to the defense, he often telegraphs his throws. Bad habit from Bad Jimmy, who has overstayed his welcome at training camp. Time for Good Jimmy to return.

2. Free safety Jimmie Ward.

Dropped an easy interception from Garoppolo in the end zone. Ward is a solid player and a good tackler, but doesn’t make enough plays for the money the 49ers pay him. Catch the ball, Jimmie.

3. Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt.

Dropped an easy pick for the second day in a row. Why do the 49ers safeties have butterfingers? Catch the freaking ball, Jaquiski.

4. Cornerback Jason Verrett.

Gave up a 15-yard catch to Tavon Austin during team drills. Austin ran a deep comeback route and Verrett couldn’t stop quickly enough to defend it. The 49ers want Verrett to play because he was good in man-to-man coverage a few years ago. But so far in camp, he’s not fast enough to defend the deep routes, and not quick enough to defend the curls and comebacks. He’s not the same player he was four years ago. Moseley has outplayed him every day.

5. Nose tackle D.J. Jones.

Missed his second practice in a row with a concussion, according to the 49ers. They initially feared Jones injured his shoulder, but learned it was his head he injured after putting him through tests. Jones is in the concussion protocol. He should be healthy for Week 1.

6. Defensive end Nick Bosa.

Sat out practice after leaving Friday’s session early. The 49ers said Saturday was a “maintenance day,” whatever that means. For what it’s worth, the injury doesn’t seem serious. Bosa watched the entire practice from the sideline and didn’t seem in pain. Still, let’s see if he practices Sunday.

7. Center Daniel Brunskill.

Javon Kinlaw fork-lifted him eight yards backward into the quarterback’s lap during one-on-one pass-rush drills. I feel bad for Brunskill -- he prepared all offseason to play guard, and now he’s the starting center. Ben Garland’s ankle better heal before Week 1, because Brunskill isn’t ready to start at center.

8. Center Hroniss Grassu.

Snapped a one-hopper to quarterback Nick Mullens. Center currently is the weakest position on the 49ers -- they don’t have a healthy legit center on the roster. They should probably get one.

9. Tight end Ross Dwelley.

Sat out practice with a foot injury. No word from the 49ers on how severe the injury is. Stay tuned.

10. Tight end Jordan Reed.

Still hasn’t practiced in training camp and won’t practice tomorrow, either, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Might start practicing on Tuesday, but might not. The 49ers won’t say. Seems questionable Reed will make the 53-man roster. He hasn’t done anything to earn a spot.

11. Head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Led a red-zone drill for the second time in camp. And through two red zone drills, Shanahan has called just one pass for George Kittle, probably just to spite me. The 49ers need to do a better job of getting Kittle the ball in the end zone, not just in the middle of the field. How can they improve his red-zone production if they don’t even practice getting him the ball past the goal line? Get the ball to your best player, Kyle.