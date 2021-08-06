The Good and Not So Good from Day 8 of 49ers Training Camp

Analyzing the best and worst performances from Day 8 of San Francisco 49ers training camp.

Here's who stood on Day 8 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, the wide receivers, cornerbacks, tight ends, running backs, linebackers and safeties did 1-on-1 pass drills, but the linemen did not.

THE GOOD

1. Cornerback Ambry Thomas.

Hasn't given up a catch since early in camp. Today, he won all three of his reps during 1 on 1s. First, he broke up a pass intended for Deebo Samuel running a curl route. Next, Thomas broke up a pass intended for Jauan Jennings running an out route. And finally, Thomas knocked down a pass intended for Samuel running a slant. Thomas is beginning to look like a quality player and the second-best corner on the roster behind Jason Verrett. It's time for the 49ers to promote Thomas to the first-string defense. Has has earned it, and they need him.

2. Strong safety Talanoa Hufanga.

Struggles covering anyone during 1 on 1s, but makes play after play during 11 on 11s. Today, he stopped Trey Lance for no gain on a run, then stopped running back Elijah Mitchell for a two-yard loss. Hufanga is a playmaker, especially when he lines up close to the ball.

3. Wide receiver Jalen Hurd.

Caught his first pass of training camp -- a 15-yarder while running a dig route against Ken Webster, the cornerback the 49ers wide receivers take turns abusing. More on Webster below.

4. Wide receiver Richie James Jr.

Beat Verrett with a fade route up the left sideline for a long catch during 1 on 1s. Not easy to beat Verrett.

5. Free safety Jimmie Ward.

Covered wide receivers during 1 on 1s and shut down almost everyone he faced. He broke up a pass intended for Mohamed Sanu running a slant, then broke up a pass intended for Jalen Hurd running a dig route. Ward could play cornerback for the 49ers if necessary.

6. Running back Trey Sermon.

Beat starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw for a long catch during 1 on 1s.

7. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.

Practiced for the first time in camp after spending the first seven days on the COVID-19 list, and broke up Jimmy Garoppolo's first pass attempt of team drills.

8. Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

Punched the ball out of JaMycal Hasty's hands and the defense recovered.

9. Defensive end Dee Ford.

Appeared in his eighth straight practice and beat Mike McGlinchey for a sack. Beating McGlinchey is like breathing for Ford. Good to see him recovering well from a back injury that cost him almost all of 2020.

10. Defensive end Nick Bosa.

Returned to practice after his second day off and stretched. Also practiced pass rush moves on a side field while he strutted around with his jersey rolled up to show off his abs. Bosa has terrific abs. Unfortunately for the 49ers, he still hasn't participated in any physical competition this offseason. But he looks great.

11. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

Made it through an entire practice without getting injured or removing himself for unknown reasons. Impressive.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Cornerback Ken Webster.

Split time with Moseley at cornerback for the first-string defense and got beaten repeatedly by damn near every wide receiver on the roster. I'm convinced the 49ers play Webster with the starters just so Garoppolo has someone to pick on. The 49ers need to demote Webster pronto. Thomas and Lenoir are better than him right now.

2. Offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey.

Gave up his daily sack to Dee Ford. Good to know some things in life don't change.

3. Defensive end Arik Armstead.

Missed practice with a groin injury.

4. Defensive tackle Zach Kerr.

Also missed practice with a groin injury.

5. Defensive tackle Kentavius Street.

Missed practice with an unknown injury. Or maybe he simpy had a maintenance day. Hard to know, because maintenance is vague. We'll see if he returns to practice on Saturday.