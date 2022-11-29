The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Week 12

The 49ers offense reached its height at Mexico City the week before, then dropped to sea level against the visiting New Orleans Saints. Here are five takeaways from the 13-0 bail-out win.

1. Numbers don't lie, or do they?

During the broadcast, the FOX crew presented the week's topic. Jimmy Garoppolo has a similar winning record as Joe Montana and Steve Young. As expected, it started a late-season forest fire on social media. The numbers are not fake; they are true. The classical argument of "Wins are not a QB stat" emerges.

Wins are a QB stat depending on the context. For the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers can claim a fair share of the 39-10 record that head coach Matt LaFleur has. The same cannot be said about each QB. A serviceable QB in a good team can win a lot of games. Jared Goff has a 42-20 record with Sean McVay.

Garoppolo deserves credit for many things he does on and off the field, but the stats presented without context are meaningless.

2. Lower your expectations of offense

The offense was fun to watch the week before but resumed regular service on Sunday. The game was after a short week played at a high altitude. The offense scored a solitary field goal in the second half.

The 49ers tried multiple ways to reach back to their 2019 scoring efficiency. The truth is they do not have answers.

The Saints defense allows 23.3 points per game, but the 49ers fell way short. The stingy Saints defense challenged the 49ers to throw deep with defenders crowding the line of scrimmage. The 49ers did enough to pull through, and December will be tough.

3. Mitchell out

Elijah Mitchell will be out for 6-8 weeks after suffering a sprained MCL. Mitchell was the missing piece that the 49ers needed to spark the rushing attack, even with the presence of Christian McCaffrey. The team's inability to keep its running backs healthy throughout the season is frustrating. As Jeff Wilson is a Dolphin they face on Week 13, Jordan Mason will have to share the duties with McCaffrey. Mason looked impressive as he came on in the late third quarter.

Deebo Samuel is the other option available for the 49ers in the backfield but whether he can repeat what he did last year and stay healthy is a question.

4. Tough outing for Garoppolo

Garoppolo was mobbed by Golden State Warriors cheerleaders a few days ago, and the Saints did the same on Sunday without any love. The quarterback was at the receiving end of multiple heavy hits and visibly bruised as the game progressed.

Garoppolo had 28 passing attempts in the first half alone, which is a career high. His interception was reversed due to a penalty from the defense. His four-game streak without turnovers has saved the 49ers during November.

5. Trey Lance

Lance casually threw some passes by the sidelines before the game, and a few lightweight workout clips surfaced to indicate that his recovery is better than expected. The 49ers went into the season with Lance as the designated QB1. But even if he is fully healthy by the playoffs, he might have to stay out.

An injury scare to Garoppolo is probably the only reason for the 49ers to activate Lance. The players were happy when Garoppolo was back at the helm when Lance got injured. Do not expect Shanahan to complicate things.