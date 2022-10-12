The 49ers cruised past the hapless Carolina Panthers with a 37-15 victory on Sunday. Here are the five takeaways from that game.

1. Quarterbacks do not grow on trees

After going down to the visiting 49ers, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule which was looming on the horizon in the recent past. Under Rhule, the Panthers were a laughing stock regarding their quarterback choices. First, they brought in Cam Newton to replace Sam Darnold, who took over as the starter from the former MVP. This year they traded for Baker Mayfield, which made the Panther's QB room one of most expensive in the league in terms of financial value but not the quality of play. Mayfield treated Emmanuel Moseley with a bag full of Halloween candy when he specifically picked the defender as the target of a pass.

Mayfield does not appear capabale of turning things around. Carolina does not have an option available in the QB market, and they might be wondering whether the decision not to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo was a mistake.

2. Improved offense

The 49ers went into the game as clear favorites and did not waste time proving that. The initial Jimmy Garoppolo drive ended with a touchdown. The lead continued to mount as the game progressed and Kyle Shanahan effectively mixed up plays.

Jauan Jennings was a key factor in two of the touchdown drives. He converted third down plays with yards after the catch evading defenders, which seemed impossible. The 49ers are finally squeezing the juice out from premium fullback Kyle Juszczyk. The 49ers do not have the scheme to produce over 1000-yard wide receivers, but the collective effort put them across the line.

Garoppolo has stayed true to his skillset for another solid week without turning over the football. This "mistake-free" version of Garoppolo should get the 49ers to playoffs.

3. No defense against injuries

Nick Bosa is the best player on the 49ers defense. They possess a highly talented roster of defensive players, but the former No. 1 pick was in the middle of a remarkable season. The details are unclear on how long Bosa will miss, but it is a big blow to the team, which has already lost Emmanuel Moseley to a season-ending injury. The 49ers defense still is relevant in the league, but the issue is how many more serious injuries can they afford to have?

Jimmie Ward broke his hand and will undergo surgery, putting pressure on the defensive backs. Jason Verrett is the next option available, but the 49ers should not rush him until the bye week.

4. Can Tevin Coleman make an impact?

Jeff Wilson Jr. had a 120-yard rushing game, which Shanahan nicely crafted. Coleman is back with the team and did not have the same success as he had against the Panthers in the 2019 game, where he had 105 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Wilson carried the bulk of the load, but Coleman looked faster, getting out to the edge. He was used as a pass catcher from the backfield. This might be the combination Shanahan was looking for to keep the rushing attack as a threat.

5. Special teams are in the mix again.

Robbie Gould is injured, but the details are unknown. The 49ers had their second field goal attempt blocked for the season on Sunday. Ray-Ray McCloud was brought in as a special punt returner, but he has not shown anything special. The special teams have not lost any games for the 49ers this season, but more contribution will be needed against formidable opponents.