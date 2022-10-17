The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Week 6

The 49ers just suffered a decisive 28-14 defeat to the rebuilding Atlanta Falcons. Here are five takeaways from the game.

1. You cannot play two positions at the same time.

Jimmy Garoppolo was not elite on Sunday. Still, he was not the reason that the 49ers lost the game. Garoppolo threw for 296 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Out of the two interceptions, the first one can be ignored as the 49ers were trying to force the issue for a field goal at the end of the first half. Garoppolo is technically the backup quarterback. He made enough plays to the best of his ability. The rest of the 49ers offense left Garoppolo stranded.

Throughout the game, Garoppolo tried to step out of his comfort zone. He threw an underarm pass to Goerge Kittle for a first down. The turning point came when Ray-Ray McCloud dropped a deep ball in the first drive after the break. Later, Charlie Woerner spoiled another excellent throw. In Gisele Bündchen's words, "You cannot f---ing throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time." The 49ers receivers need to remember that.

2. Nick Bosa was clearly missed.

The team made a calculated decision not to play Nick Bosa. The results were evident. The 49ers were unable to put fear into Marcus Mariota, who had a well-executed game. Mariota was sacked twice but rarely forced to make mistakes. He put the icing on the Falcons rushing attack by contributing 50 yards on his own, which was equal to the total rushing yards by the entire 49ers offense.

The 49ers are missing multiple starters due to injuries, especially on the defense, but without Bosa, they do not have the same penetration.

3. Have they heard about 13 seconds?

Last year during the payoffs, Patrick Mahomes needed only 13 seconds to march his team down the field for a game-equaling field goal. On Sunday, the 49ers spent just over eight full minutes for a single drive in fourth quarter while trailing by 14 points. The body language of the offense gave the impression that the 49ers were leading by two scores and trying to kill the clock.

Losing a game in any sport is not a crime. But showing no intent when the situation demands is a crime. The 49ers do not have magical solutions to fix their offensive woes in a week or even the 2021 season. Still, the lack of urgency is alarming.

4. Does the NFL need artificial brains to make decisions?

The NFL is the richest sports league in the world, but the governing body does not look competent at times with its conduct. While artificial playing fields contribute to player injuries, the league allows it to continue. Mike McGlinchey was in discomfort after hitting his knee on artificial turf. That was merely one instance of players being undone by the playing field. In contrast, rugby players are better protected with natural grass playing fields which absorb the pressure when a player hits the ground. The league needs to be in front of matters regarding player safety which is questionable now.

5. Winning the NFC West is within reach.

The Rams are struggling year after reaching the top. Kliff Kingsbury's Cardinals are falling off earlier than expected. Geno Smith is trying to revive his career in Seattle. All four NFC West teams do not have the answers they want. The 49ers still hold first place in the points table thanks to their unbeaten record against divisional rivals. The 49ers have to face the Rams, Cardinals, Seahawks and Cardinals one more time to cap off the regular season.

The remaining four divisional games are crucial to playoff position as the NFC East has two wild card teams. If the 49ers do not win the division, that might put them out of the playoffs.