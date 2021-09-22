The Latest on the 49ers Injured Running Backs

The 49ers have plenty of options. They just aren't particularly good ones.

The most interesting position on the 49ers right now is running back.

The 49ers top 5 backs are injured, and it's unclear which ones will suit up and who will start Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.

On Wednesday, the 49ers provided some clarity. Rookie Elijah Mitchell, who started this past Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, has a shoulder injury and did not practice on Wednesday. "A little worse than a stinger," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "That's why he can't go today, but he's got a chance this Sunday."

Fellow rookie Trey Sermon, who got concussed on his first career carry Sunday, was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, which is good news for him and the 49ers.

"He's allowed to have a blue jersey on today and do individual (drills)," Shanahan explained. "He's on a good path."

It seems like Sermon is on track to play and possibly even start against the Packers, although concussions are unpredictable.

It's unclear whether Mitchell's shoulder will allow him to play Sunday night. If he's a limited participant on Thursday, he'll have a good chance to play. But if he misses Thursday's practice, then odds are he won't play on Sunday, because Friday's practice is just a walkthrough.

And If Mitchell can't play, the 49ers could divvy up carries between Sermon, Jacques Patrick, who signed yesterday, and Trent Cannon, who signed last week. The 49ers also could call up Kerryon Johnson and/or Chris Thompson from the practice squad.

The 49ers have plenty of options. They just aren't particularly good ones.