The Pros and Cons of Richard Sherman's Return to the 49ers

Welcome back?

Richard Sherman hasn't played Since Week 1, but the 49ers say they're "hopeful" he will return from a calf injury next week against the Rams.

Sherman's return certainly could help the 49ers fifth-ranked defense. Or, his return could hurt a defense that has evolved and performed quite well without him.

Here are the pros and cons of Sherman's return.

PROS

1. Sherman still is one of the best cornerbacks in the league when playing zone coverage.

2. Most quarterbacks are afraid to throw into Sherman's zone and don't test him.

3. If a quarterback is bold enough throw, say, six passes into Sherman's zone, he might complete five of them but the sixth could be an interception, because Sherman reads route combinations better than any other corner and has great hands.

4. The 49ers could use Sherman's veteran leadership.

CONS

1. Sherman can't play man-to-man coverage at this stage of his career. He probably runs a 4.7 40-yard dash. He's a liability when he has to cover deep crossing routes. So the 49ers don't call much man-to-man coverage when Sherman is on the field.

2. Since Sherman has been on IR, the 49ers have used man-to-man coverage much more frequently and had success with it, because it allows them to blitz and take away the short, high-percentage throws.

3. If Sherman returns, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will have to call more zone coverage and fewer blitzes, meaning the defense probably will give up a higher completion percentage, more first downs and spend more time on the field.

4. The 49ers don't have a dominant four-man pass rusher to prop up Sherman the way they did last season. So even in zone coverage, he'll get exposed if he has to cover for four or five seconds during a play.

With all due respect to Sherman, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, the 49ers shouldn't start him after the bye week. They have the fifth-ranked the defense without him.

No reason to change things now.