The Real Reason Brandon Aiyuk Isn't Getting the Ball

Throughout the offseason, people talked about Brandon Aiyuk as if he were the 49ers No. 1 receiver and the next great wideout in the NFL.

Through two games this season, Aiyuk has just one catch and six receiving yards.

What gives?

Last season, when he was just a rookie, he had 60 catches, 748 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns. Most people expected him to improve on those numbers. But so far, he hasn't, and Kyle Shanahan has received the bulk of the blame. People have suggested Aiyuk has done something to land himself in Shanahan's doghouse, whatever a doghouse is, as if Shanahan has a personal vendetta against his first-round pick from last season.

But after watching the film of Sunday's 17-11 win over the Eagles, it's clear Shanahan is calling passes for Aiyuk.

The quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, simply isn't throwing to him.

Remember, Aiyuk mostly played with Nick Mullens last season -- those two had a terrific connection. Aiyuk is an excellent route runner outside the numbers and down the field, and Mullens loves throwing those long passes.

Garoppolo doesn't. Garoppolo knows when he throws long passes toward the sideline, he tends to get intercepted -- that's what happened almost every day in training camp this year -- and if he gets intercepted, he could get benched. So he's playing the most conservative style of football of his career. That's why Aiyuk isn't getting the ball more often. Garoppolo isn't capable or willing to get Aiyuk the ball where he typically wins.

So if Aiyuk is in anyone's doghouse, it's Garoppolo's. And Aiyuk most likely will remain there until someone with a stronger arm (i.e. Trey Lance) takes over as the 49ers starting quarterback.

Sorry, Brandon.