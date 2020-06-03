The Top 5 Quarterbacks in the NFL

One day, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could crack the top-five quarterbacks in the NFL.

Today is not that day.

On the latest episode of The Cohn Zohn, my dad, Lowell Cohn, and I listed the top-five quarterbacks currently in the NFL.

Here is our list.

1. Patrick Mahomes

He's like a young Aaron Rodgers, but better. Mahomes is big, he has a strong arm, he's athletic, he's fearless, he's creative. Doesn't let anything get to him. He came back from three consecutive double-digit deficits in the playoffs. Erased them instantly. Who does that? Only Mahomes.

2. Russell Wilson

One of the most enjoyable players to watch work. Wilson is exciting and so creative. And like Mahomes, Wilson is impervious to pressure and criticism. The Seahawks could be down 13 points in the fourth quarter, and Wilson still would seem supremely confident, like he knows he will win. Because he usually does win. And he gets better every season. He should have won an MVP by now -- he's somehow underrated. He's a future Hall of Famer.

3. Drew Brees

Statistically, the most accurate and precise quarterback of all time. I admire the urgency with which he does everything -- he looks like he drank three Red Bulls before the game. He's frenetic yet totally in control. His footwork is quick, and his release is even quicker. He's incredibly athletic for a 41-year-old quarterback. Bill Walsh would love him.

4. Tom Brady

Some people wouldn't put Brady in the top five. Some people think he regressed last season. But he might be even better than Brees. I believe Brady had a down season in 2019 because the Patriots fell apart on offense and his supporting cast didn't offer much support. Meaning he had no weapons. Now he has arguably the best weapons in the NFL in Tampa. I think he'll have an MVP-caliber season in 2020.

5. Matt Ryan

Most people probably would put Aaron Rodgers here. And Rodgers was one of the greatest quarterbacks ever from 2009 to 2014. But he has gotten older, and gotten injured, and slowed down. And now he's not as good as he used to be.

Matt Ryan is better than Rodgers. Ryan came to Santa Clara last season and beat the 49ers. Rodgers played them twice in Santa Clara last season and the 49ers destroyed the Packers twice. Rodgers lost heart quickly in both games.

Ryan is a supreme competitor who probably should have a Super Bowl ring, but the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl.

That was Ryan's second season playing for Kyle Shanahan. Garoppolo's second full season playing for Shanahan will be 2020. Perhaps Garoppolo will become a top-five quarterback soon.