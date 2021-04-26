Three Biggest Takeaways from the 49ers Pre-Draft Press Conference

The upcoming draft will feature one of the biggest decisions in franchise history, and Kyle Shanahan most likely will make it. So he needed to answer questions.

Why was this year's 49ers pre-draft press conference different than all other 49ers pre-draft press conferences?

But the upcoming draft will feature one of the biggest decisions in franchise history, and Shanahan most likely will make it. So he needed to answer questions.

Here are the top-three takeaways from their press conference.

1. The 49ers traded up for a "starting" quarterback.

Shanahan used that word 12 times. He made it clear he wants a rookie quarterback who can start, which is different from what he and Lynch said immediately after the trade. Back then, they said they wanted the rookie to sit and develop behind Garoppolo.

On Monday, Shanahan changed his tune.

"We made a decision in this process that we felt we needed to get a starting quarterback this year and add that to our team," Shanahan said.

So it seems like he wants the most pro-ready quarterback, and that might be Mac Jones. Although it seems wrong to draft a quarterback based on which one is the most "pro-ready," doesn't it? You're supposed to draft the quarterback who will have the best career, and that's Trey Lance, from what I can tell.

2. Kyle Shanahan wouldn't guarantee that Jimmy Garoppolo will be on the 49ers after the draft.

When asked if Garoppolo will be on the team through the upcoming weekend, Shanahan got defensive.

"I can't guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday" he said, "so I can't guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday. That goes for all of us."

Translation: If the 49ers get a half-decent offer for Garoppolo during the draft, they'll trade him.

It's beginning to seem like Garoppolo won't set foot on a field again with the 49ers.

3. The 49ers Will Pick Up Mike McGlinchey's Fifth-Year Option.

Lynch broke news.

"We've talked with Mike McGlnchey's representative and we are going to pick up that fifth-year option," Lynch said in response to my question. "I've been focused on the draft, but I have let them know that that our intention is to pick that fifth-year option up.”

The fifth-year option will pay McGlinchey more than $10 million in 2022. Seems like too much for such an inconsistent player, but McGlinchey could bounce back.