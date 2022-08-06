Three Realistic Expectations for the 49ers Going into the 2022 Season

As training camp lingers on and preseason is just around the corner, it’s time to discuss expectations. There is no question that the 49ers have an abundance of buzz swirling around the team, but it would be proper to step back and examine some realistic expectations going into the season. I have compiled a list of three expectations:

1. Improved quarterback play

While some fans may deem this premature, I say that it’s the proper time to make this assessment. Trey Lance was given the reins early in camp and has shown several glimpses of greatness in the minuscule amount of time. Lance has done a tremendous job of learning the system and there is nothing but praise coming from those around him. Charvarius Ward recently went on record saying, “He has a quiet confidence, that’s how he won our trust.” Something of note is that Deebo Samuel worked out a contract and now Lance has his WR1 set in stone. In addition to this, Brandon Aiyuk has been on fire during camp, making many spectacular grabs and showing his full potential. Aiyuk has also found himself in scuffles with Fred Warner and Jimmie Ward, displaying that he has that “dawg mentality.” If Aiyuk can translate this to the regular season, the 49ers will have an elite receiving core that will put the fear of God into opposing defenses. To encapsulate this, Lance is going to have plenty of dominant receivers to throw to and he is easily in the best situation of any second-year quarterback. Expect tremendous things from the young gunslinger.

2. An improved secondary

Last season, the 49ers finished 18th in the backend according to PFF. Due to the dominant front-seven, it’s easy to say that the secondary is the weak spot of the defense with quite a few questions. Fortunately for the 49ers, the addition of Charvarius Ward should propel this secondary up the rankings. Charvarius Ward and Emmanuel Moseley can be a solid duo on the outside and, when you keep Ward at safety, it’s reasonable to say that the defense can only get better. Ambry Thomas is a good depth piece and he saw a strong finish last season. Thomas made the game-winning interception against the Rams in Week 18, so it will be fascinating to watch him grow this year. This team has plenty of depth, so it’ll be interesting to see how DeMeco Ryans will go about it.

3. Overall better record and playoff appearance

Proceeding into the season, the 49ers possess the 13th ranked strength of schedule according to the NFL. The NFC West seems to be a tad weaker this year despite the reigning Super Bowl champs residing within it. The Seahawks lost Russell Wilson, the Cardinals lost Chandler Jones, plus DeAndre Hopkins will be serving a six-game suspension. The Rams seem to be losing Odell Beckham Jr., Andrew Whitworth retired, but apart from that, they look the same. The 49ers have a peaceful out-of-division schedule, with lots of home games against solid teams. With the added talent in the offseason, on top of Lance taking over, it’s not a longshot to say this team can win 11 or more games and see themselves with a chance at a Super Bowl.

The 49ers will open up the preseason against the Packers next Sunday and give fans the first glimpse of a young, promising team.