All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Three Things We Learned From 49ers win Over Packers in NFC Championship

nicholasmcgee

The San Francisco 49ers are heading back to the Super Bowl after a dominant 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers, with Raheem Mostert the unlikely hero of another blowout in the NFC Championship game.

Mostert racked up a 49ers record 220 yards on the ground and scored four touchdowns to put the Packers away and set up a meeting with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami.

That matchup will be regularly dissected over the next two weeks, but here we look at what we learnt as the Niners claimed the seventh NFC title in franchise history.

Perseverance pays off

The story of the NFC Championship was unquestionably the incredible performance of Mostert, who has found a home with the 49ers after being cut by six different NFL teams.

Mostert, per The Sacramento Bee, revealed afterwards he keeps a list of the teams that cut him and the date, and his journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, which is a trait that runs through this 49er roster.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley could easily have gotten discouraged when he surrendered the starting job back to Ahkello Witherspoon after the third-round pick returned from injury despite Moseley's consistently strong performances.

Moseley, an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee who spent much of his rookie year on the practice squad, did not do so and was ready when his moment arrived in the postseason, his interception of Aaron Rodgers surely ensuring he will be the starter across from Richard Sherman on February 2.

Yet, perhaps the player who most encapsulates San Francisco's perseverance is Kwon Alexander, who defied expectations to return from a torn pectoral, the heartbeat of the Niners defense coming back in time to play an instrumental role in a postseason run for a team 60 minutes away from a sixth Lombardi Trophy.

Speed crucial to Super Bowl hopes

Whether it was Dre Greenlaw making a third-down stop by swarming to take down Jamaal Williams on the Packers first offensive series, or the incredible acceleration Mostert showed as he continually gashed Green Bay, speed was one of the defining factors of San Francisco's blowout win.

The Niners' swarming defense makes it difficult for opponents to pick up significant yardage after the catch, while the speed Mostert, Tevin Coleman, and Deebo Samuel possess often allows San Francisco to gain open-field yardage almost at will.

Going into an encounter with the high-powered Chiefs offense, the athletic ability San Francisco has on either side of the ball will be crucial to putting up points and to restricting Kansas City by not allowing Mahomes to break contain and extend the play with his legs.

49ers set up for long-term NFC success

Many will pontificate on who would have been representing the NFC in the Super Bowl had the New Orleans Saints not suffered a shock defeat to the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round. However, the utterly dominant nature of the 49ers' wins over the Vikings and the Packers is indicative of the superiority they have enjoyed in the NFC this season.

The 49ers have now twice blown out the Packers, made light work of the Vikings and have heart-stopping wins over the Saints and the Seahawks on their resume. San Francisco would arguably have swept the Seahawks had kicker Robbie Gould been healthy for the first meeting between the Niners and Seattle in Week 10.

San Francisco's status as the best team in the NFC was clear throughout 2019 and the Niners reaffirmed their position as the dominant power in the conference in devastating fashion in the title game. 

Arik Armstead and Jimmie Ward could hit the open market in the offseason but, for the most part, the 49ers should be able to keep their young core together. Regardless of the result in Miami, the Niners are set up to keep competing for conference titles and Super Bowl berths for years to come.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Takeaways From the 49ers' 37-20 NFC Championship Win Against the Packers

For the first time since 2013, the San Francisco 49ers are one win from calling themselves a Super Bowl champion . Running back Raheem Mostert and the 49ers ran away from the Packers, defeating Green Bay 37-20 at Levi’s Stadium to win the NFC Championship.

Maverick Pallack

by

Johnny Football

49ers-Packers: Three Under the Radar Players who can Tilt the Balance

The NFC championship game is finally here as the 49ers and Packers get set to face off in a week 12 rematch. Both team's star players will need to shine, but it is the players who are under-the-radar that can truly tilt the balance.

Maverick Pallack

by

Footballfan55

49ers' Coleman Suffered Dislocated Shoulder in NFC Championship

Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Monday at his press conference that running back Tevin Coleman suffered a dislocated shoulder in the 49ers' NFC Championship win over the Packers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Packers vs. 49ers: NFC Championship Preview and Prediction

A trip to Miami will be on the line when the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers in a rematch of week 12. The Packers would love nothing more than to exact revenge on the 49ers after they were handed their worst loss of the season.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

Should the 49ers Have Richard Sherman Mirror Davante Adams?

Will Richard Sherman shadow Davante Adams on Sunday, or will the 49ers rely on a combination of defenders to shut down the Packers' receiver in Sunday's NFC championship game?

Maverick Pallack

by

Dr Dave

Dre Greenlaw Reacts to the 49ers Advancing to the Super Bowl

One of the main reasons the San Francisco 49ers are advancing to play in the Super Bowl in Miami is due to the efforts of rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Read more on his reaction.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dee Ford Looking Forward to Facing Chiefs in Super Bowl

The 49ers are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, which should provide a riveting matchup. A matchup that has edge rusher Dee Ford ecstatic to play in since it will be against his former team for all the marbles.Th

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Raheem Mostert Runs Over Packers to Send 49ers to the Super Bowl

Entering the NFC championship game, there was doubt that the 49ers would be able to replicate their demolition of the Packers from week 12. That the Packers would be much more prepared in this matchup with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. It turns out that narrative was correct.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Packets at 49ers: Live Updates and Analysis

The NFC Championship has finally arrived with the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers set to battle it out to earn a trip to the Super Bowl in Miami.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions With Packers Maven

A trip to Miami to play in the Super Bowl is on the line Sunday when the NFC championship commences between the 49ers and Packers. I stepped behind enemy lines to ask five questions regarding this matchup with Bill Huber of Packers Maven.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

brobear49