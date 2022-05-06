Skip to main content

Three Veteran Signings That Would Make Sense for the 49ers

These three veterans would bring great value to San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers have done all they can to keep fans on their toes this offseason. While the overall consensus was that Jimmy Garoppolo would be traded near the beginning of the tampering period, the 49ers have yet to move on from the polarizing signal caller.

On top of that, their best offensive weapon, Deebo Samuel, made it publicly known that he would like to be traded. After general manager John Lynch stated that the team would not trade their star receiver, Samuel followed the team back on Instagram, seemingly ending the trade watch.

While this offseason has been about moves the 49ers haven’t made, here are three signings they could make that would benefit the roster going forward.

3. G Ereck Flowers

The 49ers lost both Laken Tomlinson and Tom Compton throughout the course of this offseason, leaving large holes on their offensive interior. Flowers struggled immensely with the Giants before turning a corner with Washington in 2021. While he still needs some overall polishing, his move to guard saved his NFL career. San Francisco would benefit from giving the former top 10 draft pick a short term deal and plugging him into a starting guard role.

2. CB Xavier Rhodes

The 49ers already signed one cornerback this offseason, bringing in former Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward. John Lynch should look to add one more member to his secondary, specifically a reliable veteran. Rhodes gave the Colts two years of solid play, as well as being a locker room leader. He can fill that same role with the 49ers, similar to the way in which Richard Sherman did. Will he play as well as Sherman? I’d guess no, but the value is certainly still there.

1. WR Julio Jones

The Titans found out the hard way what happens when you trade for an injury-prone receiver who is coming out of his prime. That said, if you can get Jones on a friendly deal, it is absolutely worth the risk. There isn't anything to say about the future Hall of Famer that hasn't been said a million times. He is one of the greatest players of his generation, as well as one of the most liked players of his era. The former No. 6 overall pick still has a lot to give from an on-field standpoint, and could also take on a mentor role for the likes of the aforementioned Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. 

